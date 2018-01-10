Meghan Markle Shares Easy Recipes For Her Favorite Kid-Friendly Foods That Prince Harry Should Learn To Love

Meghan Markle has shared how she maintains her slender figure, following a low-carb diet, making her own meals, and exercising rigorously. Markle and Prince Harry even revealed that he proposed to the actress over a diet-friendly meal of roasted chicken, as the Inquisitr reported. Although Meghan has stated that “nothing” is better than a “perfectly roasted chicken” at a dinner party, Prince Harry’s future wife also has confessed that her favorite foods belong more in the kid-friendly category.

Meghan Markle Shares Three Favorite Foods She Secretly Has Adored Since Childhood

Markle just admitted to three of her favorite foods that date back to her childhood. Meghan was interviewed by Athena Calderone, known for her blog Eyeswoon and new cookbook, Cook Beautiful, about her secret food delights, reported Real Simple.

And while she’s on the verge of becoming a member of the royal family, Markle’s chosen treats aren’t what most people think of when they envision a princess dining.

Instead, Meghan loves foods in the child-friendly category.

“Soon-to-be-princesses: they’re just like us. [Meghan Markle shares] our nostalgia for the foods we ate as kids.”

Markle didn’t just name her favorite foods. Prince Harry’s fiancée also dished up recipes for several of her favorites.

The winners are French fries, macaroni and cheese, and tater tots.

Meghan Markle Explains How To Enjoy Macaroni And Cheese Like A Princess-To-Be

One of the recipes even includes a brand name along with directions.

“Markle has a soft spot for Annie’s Organic Macaroni and Cheese — she adds frozen peas to it for a ‘gooey simple childlike meal.'”

For those curious about how Meghan feels about children (does she want to make Prince Harry a father after their marriage?), Markle revealed that she used to enjoy babysitting. However, her favorite part of the babysitting gig doesn’t seem to have been playing with the kids. As an amateur chef, Meghan treasured the opportunity to cook for the children and herself.

Markle shared that she enjoyed preparing her special mixture of Annie’s Organic Macaroni and Cheese with frozen peas for the lucky kids for whom she babysat. Markle joined them in the gooey meal, feeling happy because the concoction “made her feel like a kid.”

Prince Harry, Meet Tater Tots — And Stop Stealing Prince William’s Food

In addition to macaroni and cheese, Prince Harry needs to prepare his taste buds for the delicacy known as tater tots (sometimes referred to as potato puffs). While children dining in the school cafeteria are familiar with the plain version of this delicacy, Markle goes for the spicy rendition.

“Meghan Markle doesn’t simply eat [tater tots] plain. She ups the ante on the classic cafeteria dish by adding ketchup and sriracha.”

If Harry decides he can’t handle macaroni and cheese for dinner or spiced-up tater tots, Meghan has one more favorite food that she confessed. When she isn’t dieting, Markle enjoys munching on French fries.

All of these confessions from Meghan about her favorite foods should please Prince William. When Prince Harry announced that he was engaged to Markle, polite congratulations followed from his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, reported the Cut.

But Prince William took the spotlight with his response.

“I hope [Harry’s engagement to Meghan] means he stays out of my fridge and will stop him scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years.”

While Markle’s favorites seem heavy in the potato category, royal chef Darren McGrady revealed that both Harry and William prefer traditional British dishes, reported Delish. One of those meals features potatoes.

Prince Harry’s Favorite Foods And One More Of Meghan Markle’s Childhood Classics

William and Harry enjoy fish cakes, poached chicken, and rice. But Meghan and Harry can agree on one of the dishes.

“Cottage pie — an English meat pie made with ground beef, potatoes, and cheese — [is one of Harry’s and William’s] favorites.”

In addition to serving Harry macaroni and cheese, French fries, and tater tots, Markle has one more favorite that she revealed. Meghan told Delish that turkey meatloaf was a favorite when she was a child. The “trinity of flavors” from ingredients such as onions, carrots, and celery reminds her of growing up, when her mom made that classic dish.

With Markle happy to cook, that leaves Prince Harry to grocery shop. And he’s up for the challenge, revealing that he does all his own shopping, reported Vanity Fair.

“Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping,” said Harry.

Just make sure that there are tater tots, frozen peas, and packages of macaroni and cheese on that grocery list.