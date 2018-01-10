Emilia Clarke Comments On The Long Wait For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: ‘It’s Gonna Be Worth It’

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, has a message to all fans who are feeling a bit sad about the show’s one-year break. Following HBO’s official announcement that the mega-successful fantasy series’ final season won’t be aired until 2019, the actress wants GoT fans to know that Season 8 will be totally worth the wait.

Access Hollywood interviewed the 31-year-old actress at the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, and of course, the topic leaned toward Game of Thrones.

“Why do we have to wait so long?” the interviewer asked.

The Mother of Dragons, as she’s called in the show, seemed to agree with fans who were obviously bummed about HBO’s decision to delay the final season. However, she promised the public that it is going to be an amazing season.

“It’s going to be worth it. Oh my god, it’s going to be worth it.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 is already in production, and Emilia Clarke repeated what her other co-stars have all said in previous interviews that it’s a “bittersweet” time for all of them right now. Their emotions aside, however, Emilia said that their final season is so intense that she herself was left in a “daze” after reading the scripts.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7. Helen Sloan / HBO

“I read the scripts this season and I, in some kind of a daze, walked out of my house…and about three hours later I came home and I still hadn’t taken it all in,” Emilia narrated.

The actress also very coyly managed to avoid revealing any spoilers, other than their final installment will be truly epic. She said that GoT fans probably aren’t ready for what they’re about to see.

“I don’t know if anyone’s ready. I don’t know if TV is ready.”

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow and Emilia’s on-screen partner, has previously said that GoT Season 8 will be “bigger than ever.” This is saying quite a lot, considering that his character has survived all sorts of action-packed adventures throughout the show’s seven seasons, including a mind-blowing resurrection.

“It’s just bigger than it’s ever been! It is sinking in, it’s just quite emotional,” the actor told Time.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington presented an award at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday. Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke reunited at the recent Golden Globes, where Game of Thrones was nominated for the Best Drama Television Series award. Though the award ultimately went to The Handmaid’s Tale, the show sent a small contingent of fan-favorite actors, including Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister), and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth). The mini cast reunion was certainly a pleasant surprise for fans who are gearing up for the year-long Game of Thrones drought.

Watch Emilia Clark’s full interview below.