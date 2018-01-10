Danielle Staub’s Engagement Has Reportedly Been Cut From ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8

Danielle Staub’s “raunchy sex scene” may have been the final straw for producers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

According to a new report, Bravo TV producers allegedly decided to cut footage of Danielle Staub’s engagement to fiancé Marty Caffrey after she reportedly participated in a X-rated bathroom rendezvous with her partner during production on Season 8.

“Danielle’s engagement was filmed with almost all of the Housewives but they cut all of it out from the show,” an insider revealed to Radar Online on January 9.

The insider claimed that days after Danielle Staub reportedly had sex in the bathroom of Melissa and Joe Gorga’s pizza restaurant in New Jersey, producers filmed a “surprise engagement” between Staub and Marty Caffrey. However, after Staub allegedly threatened to sue the network if they aired the footage of her hookup, producers pulled the rumored sex scene from the show and also decided to pull her engagement footage from Season 8.

“She’s way too much trouble,” the source said.

Following Danielle Staub’s “nasty bathroom sex,” the Radar Online insider continued, producers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey felt that it was impossible to continue to include anything else about their controversial cast member on the series.

Danielle Staub starred in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s first two seasons. Then, in early 2017, as she began attending events and spending time with her co-stars, rumors began swirling in regard to her potential full-time return to the Bravo TV reality series. However, once Staub’s return to the show was confirmed, Bravo TV also confirmed that their returning cast member would not be featured in a full-time role. Instead, she was taking on a part-time role as new cast member Margaret Josephs was given a full-time position.

Although it has not confirmed, Danielle Staub’s sex scene controversy may have had something to do with Bravo TV’s decision to withhold her from a full-time role.

To see more of Danielle Staub, her family, and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Teresa Giudice, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.