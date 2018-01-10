O.J. Simpson Finally Speaks Up About Being Khloe Kardashian’s Dad: ‘I Have Nothing To Do With It’

Khloe Kardashian’s paternity has always been subject to much speculation since her family rose to fame via Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Because Khloe looks strikingly different from her famous siblings, many have speculated that she may not be the biological daughter of Robert Kardashian, Sr. One of the rumored possible contenders is O.J. Simpson, who’s a close family friend of the Kardashians.

Now, O.J. Simpson is speaking up against such theories. The disgraced former NFL superstar was cornered by TMZ over the weekend in Las Vegas, where he was out with his own daughter. When asked to congratulate Khloe Kardashian for her pregnancy, O.J. instantly knew what the reporters were insinuating and immediately shut them down.

“Well for Bob (Robert Kardashian, Sr.), God bless his soul, yeah. But I don’t know for me, I have nothing to do with it,” O.J. Simpson replied.

O.J. Simpson, who has five children of his own from two marriages, is convinced that Khloe Kardashian is not his daughter. He repeatedly emphasized that he has “nothing to do” with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

“Congratulations to her. But trust me, I have nothing to do with it.”

Though he clearly denied his biological connection to Khloe, the 70-year-old former athlete was quick to praise the Kardashian sisters. He added that all of them were “terrific” kids as he knew them before.

“[Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe] were all terrific girls when they were growing up. Nice and terrific. And I think today they’re still nice and terrific, except they kinda added sex appeal to their resume. I’m happy for them.”

O.J. Simpson during his parole hearing in July 2017. Jason Bean-Pool / Getty Images

O.J. Simpson was close to the Kardashians back in the 1980s. When he was accused of murder for his wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s death, Robert Kardashian represented him at court. Kris Jenner was also a close friend of Nicole. Because of their close ties, gossips claim that Kris Jenner may have had a romantic affair with O.J. Simpson 34 years ago.

In 2013, Robert Kardashian, Sr.’s ex-wife added to the growing speculation when she revealed that before his death, Robert told her that Khloe was not his real daughter. Khloe has lashed out against such talks and claimed that her Robert Kardashian is her father no matter what, In Touch reported.

Khloe Kardashian with mom Kris Jenner in October 2017. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

On her defunct show, Kocktails WithKhloe, she blatantly slammed his dad’s ex-wife’s claims.

“She wanted to come out, like, 10 years later after my dad passed away and said that I’m not his daughter and that he confided in her and blah-say-blah. I was like, ‘Listen, you can talk about me and my sisters all you f–king want. Do not talk about my dad.’ He’s not here!”

When news broke that O.J. Simpson was to be granted a parole, many took to Twitter to include Khloe in the issue. The feisty reality star hit back and said she’d rather “focus on the good,” according to Life & Style.

Khloe Kardashian is now six months pregnant with her first child and is in a relationship with NBA player Tristan Thomson.