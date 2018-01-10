Michael Schumacher 2018: Formula 1 Legend Might Recover Very Soon, Schumi Bids Goodbye To Childhood Racetrack

It has been four years already since Michael Schumacher hit his head on a rock while skiing in the French Alps. However, the immediate family of the Formula 1 legend continues to hide details about his current health state. While the German racer continues fighting for his life, recent reports suggest that Michael has bid goodbye to one of the most important things in his racing life: his childhood race track.

Express reported that one of the most significant places in the entire racing career of Michael Schumacher has been closed. The news outlet stated that Formula 1 legend’s childhood race track in Kerpen, Germany, was shut to give way to a mining company that is interested in exploring minerals in the place. Though a lot of fans have guessed that another race track might be opened to replace the old one, coach Ralf Schumacher emphasized that there are no plans to develop a new course right now.

The news outlet shared that the mining company will start operating in 2020. However, it remains to be seen if the entire space would be utilized since only one-third of the total area belongs to the kart club. The publication stated that Michael Schumacher owns the remaining part.

The news came less than two months after the Formula 1 legend’s Grand Prix-winning Ferrari vehicle was sold for $7.5 million at Sotheby’s auction in New York City. Previous reports suggest that the family of Michael Schumacher might be forced to sell more properties to raise enough funds for his expensive treatments and therapies. In 2015, the German racer’s Norwegian holiday home was also sold to a foreign buyer after it was revealed that the family is planning to build a “hospital room” at Schumi’s Swiss mansion, the Telegraph shared.

Meanwhile, Professor Mark Obermann encouraged fans to never give up on believing that Michael Schumacher would recover soon. Obermann, who is also the director of the Center for Neurology, Asklepios Hospitals Seesen, cited a study claiming that 30 to 40 percent of patients on vegetative state have “regained consciousness within four years.” Though he did not claim that the Formula 1 legend would fully recuperate, he emphasized that there is still hope for Schumi.

“Many can come back to life and see how their children and grandchildren grow up, what plans they have or what else happens in the family or in the circle of friends.”

Obermann added that the love and care of his family are very important to the Formula 1 legend’s road to recovery. Schumi’s wife, Corinna Betsch, and his children – Gina-Maria, 20, and Mick, 18 – have yet to comment on these claims. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Michael Schumacher.