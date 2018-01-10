There were many unforgettable moments at the 75th Golden Globe Awards: from almost everyone dressed in black in solidarity for Time’s Up, the anti-sexual harassment movement initiated by Hollywood, to Oprah Winfrey’s emotionally-charged speech as she became the first black woman to receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Although the mood of this year’s event was understandably more serious than previous years, it nonetheless also provided a few heartwarming moments both on-screen and off in the form of sweet reunions between fan favorites – from Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, to The Fault In Our Stars‘s Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.

Here are the Top 5 Coolest Reunions at the 2018 Golden Globes:

1. Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley

He was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Baby Driver. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie for her role in Big Little Lies. Most of all though, Elgort and Woodley are best remembered as the star-crossed lovers in the tearjerker The Fault In Our Stars, before moving on to co-star in three more films – this time, as brother and sister – in the Divergent franchise. While being interviewed on the red carpet before the live show, Woodley actually paused mid-sentence at one point to exclaim to someone off-camera, “Hi Ansel!” So it was no surprise when hours later, the actor/musician shared a picture of him hugging his dear friend with his 9.6 million followers on Instagram. The post has since garnered over 1.7 million “Likes” over 24 hours.

2. Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson

Harry Potter fans couldn’t contain their excitement when Beauty & The Beast‘s Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson, who recently received rave reviews for his performance in the crime drama Good Time, came on stage to present the award for Best Limited Series or TV Movie. She of course plays Hermione Granger in all eight of the Harry Potter movies, while he plays the ill-fated Cedric Diggory and fan favorite in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire(way before Twilight was a thing). The reunion of the former co-stars sparked rumors that the pair were dating but neither camp has confirmed or denied the talk. For now, Potterheads are simply glad to see two of their all-time favorites reuniting on a cool evening.

3. Kelly Clarkson and Steve Carell

If you are a fan of The 40-Year-Old Virgin, you will get a kick out of this coupling which, in the words of ET Online, is “a meeting 12 years in the making.” In the 2005 comedy, Steve Carell famously gave a literal shoutout to the American Idol by screaming, “AhhhhKellyClarkson!” during the hilarious chest-waxing scene. Since then, the two stars apparently have always wanted to meet each other but never did until Sunday’s event. A truly delighted Carell tweeted a sweet picture of himself and Clarkson to his more than five million followers with a simple one-word caption, “Finally.” The latest judge on The Voice was just as jubilant, responding almost immediately with her own tweet, “One of my favorite moments of my life! I love you and your lovely wife! #ahhhhhhhstevecarell.” So glad they didn’t have to wait 40 years to meet!

4. Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon

News that the stars of the iconic female buddy classic, Thelma & Louise, would be reuniting on stage was revealed days before the event by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Still, it was a joy for many fans to see that Geena Davis, recently seen in Fox’s The Exorcist, and Susan Sarandon, who was nominated for a Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role as Bette Davis in Feud: Bette and Joan, are as lively and witty as ever. The next day, Sarandon tweeted about how crazy the Golden Globes red carpet was and announced that she was looking for a date for the SAG Awards on January 21 to raise funds for a good cause. If you are keen, check out her tweet here and see if you could be the lucky one.

Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon) reunite at the 2018 Golden Globes Paul Drinkwater / Getty Images

5. Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington

Since Season 7 ended in last August, Games of Thrones fans have been suffering from withdrawal symptoms of all kinds. The fact that HBO finally confirmed that Season 8 will not arrive until 2019 didn’t help much either. But thanks to the Golden Globes, fans were momentarily overjoyed when Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, who play Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen respectively, made a joint appearance to present two awards. The ridiculously good-looking pair, whose main characters finally met in Season 7 and who are good friends in real life, set social media on fire with their every move. Within hours, images and videos of them throughout the evening – from table conversations and award presentation to after-party activities – were shared by thousands of fans who either adore the two British actors or the fictional characters they play (or both). Check out how regal the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons looked in their official portrait for the 2018 Golden Globes.