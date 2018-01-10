Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Glad That She Broke Up With Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married for five years, which was considered an unusual relationship success in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the former power couple parted ways in 2005 and filed for divorce that was finalized in October 2005. Shortly after the breakup, the 54-year-old actor dated Angelina Jolie, his co-star in the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. There was a heavy speculation that Brangelina, as dubbed by the entertainment media, cheated on Jen. Now, it looks the Friends alum is somehow grateful that her marriage with her ex-husband didn’t work.

Both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston presented at the Golden Globe Awards in 2018 on January 7, which piqued a lot of fans’ interests whether or not they would get a chance to meet face to face. Some fans wondered if there would be any unpleasant encounter between the two stars, but thankfully, it didn’t happen. A source told Hollywood Life that Jen was mentally ready to meet Angie, and it is said that what happened in the past doesn’t matter to her any longer.

What’s more was when the insider said that Jennifer Aniston is happy in a way that she and Pitt broke up as she wouldn’t have met her new husband, actor-screenwriter Justin Theroux. The source went on to say that although it was painful and disappointing for Jen, she is still glad that it happened.

“The way Jen sees it, if she hadn’t split with Brad then she wouldn’t have met Justin, so although it was an extremely painful and embarrassing time of her life, Jen is glad in a way.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Her divorce with Pitt continued to make headlines for years and there were also speculations that she gave the cold shoulder on the idea of having kids with her ex-husband. However, Jennifer Aniston explained in a September 2005 interview with Vanity Fair that she never said she doesn’t want any kids. She went on to say that she will never ditch the experience of motherhood for her career.

Some people have been looking at the side of cheating for years. Jolie and Pitt admitted that they fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and that convinced most fans that they were unfaithful to Jennifer Aniston. However, Angie denied these claims and said that she could never ruin someone’s marriage for the sake of her own happiness.

Jennifer Aniston also said in a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January 2015 that no one did anything wrong and added that some things just happen.