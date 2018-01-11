Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Star’s Gesture Hints She Might Be Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate

Kylie Jenner certainly enjoys trolling her fans about her reported pregnancy. Since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped regarding her current status, people started to piece the puzzle themselves to know what the real deal is. Just when fans thought that they have figured out the truth, one of Kylie’s gesture seemingly hinted that she may not be carrying her own baby, but Kim Kardashian’s!

The wild theory started when the 20-year-old TV personality sent her sisters boxes of donuts on the January 7 episode of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians series. Although Kylie Jenner giving her siblings gifts is nothing unusual, these boxes of bright pink donuts that spelled out her sisters’ names were believed to be her way to reveal the gender of her baby.

However, what made this alleged gender reveal surprise intriguing is the fact that Kim Kardashian is the only sister who didn’t receive the donuts. People then started a wild theory that the reason why Mrs. West didn’t get a box of pink donuts is because she is the mom of the baby that Kylie Jenner is carrying.

One fan tweeted, “Was that a clue? Everyone got donuts except Kim. Maybe because all the aunties got pink donuts except Kim because Kylie is Kim’s surrogate after all?? HMMMM.” Another one asked, “So [Kim’s] got a surrogate- Kylie is pregnant – anybody [thinks] that Kylie could be the surrogate?? Both have ‘announced’ they’re girls…?”

Kim Kardashian has always noted that she wants her surrogate’s identity to be kept private because she doesn’t want all the paparazzi to bother her. With Kylie Jenner suddenly shying away from the limelight after her alleged pregnancy news first broke, it just seems to connect the dots and some people are convinced that the Life of Kylie star is indeed her sister’s surrogate.

Most surrogates have their own children first before carrying other couples’ babies. Since Kylie Jenner was never pregnant before, some fans have reservations regarding the new theory of her pregnancy. However, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have always said that they are so close that they would do anything for each other and this could possibly be Kylie’s way to prove that.

Just like any other reports regarding Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.