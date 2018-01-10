It will still be a long wait for The Winds of Winter as well as Game of Thrones Season 8, but fans are already wondering what will happen to their favorite characters from A Song of Ice and Fire. Some are concerned about the safety of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen since either one of them is expected to eventually take the Iron Throne. However, the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons are not the only people who could find trouble in George R.R. Martin’s highly anticipated novel. One particular POV character could end up being horrifically mutilated in the books and the TV series.

It’s no secret that George R.R. Martin tends to put his characters through some terrifying circumstances that leave them horribly mutilated. For instance, Theon Greyjoy was tortured by Ramsay Snow, slowly flaying him and slicing off his genitals in A Dance with Dragons. Most of his teeth and toes were also removed. Although the TV show has allowed Theon to keep most of his body parts, his “favorite toy” was sent to Balon and Yara Greyjoy in the third season. Although another POV character might be mutilated in The Winds of Winter and Game of Thrones Season 8, it is possible that the torture will not be as terrible as what Theon has endured. Nevertheless, the effect will be devastating.

A Game of Thrones Season 8 theory suggests that Tyrion Lannister will ultimately pay the price for working with Daenerys Targaryen and turning his back on his family. There are speculations that the youngest Lannister sibling will eventually have his tongue cut out both in the TV series as well as the still-unpublished The Winds of Winter. The point of the mutilation is to take away Tyrion’s ability to talk, a talent that is truly important to him. Some believe that the imp is destined to lose his tongue in the similar way that Jaime lost his hand and Cersei lost her power.

But who will remove Tyrion Lannister’s tongue? There is a possibility that Euron Greyjoy will have something to do with the mutilation. After all, the King of the Iron Islands commands a ship called Silence, which boasts of a crew who have all had their tongues ripped out. Some believe Euron will eventually capture Tyrion and enslave him in the ship in The Winds of Winter and Game of Thrones Season 8.

The Winds of Winter release date has not yet been announced. Likewise, the Game of Thrones Season 8 air date has not been confirmed although the show is expected to return to HBO in 2019.