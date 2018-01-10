Quentin Tarantino has been working on a Charles Manson film titled Helter Skelter, and according to recent news, Tom Cruise is all set to play the lead role.

According to Times Square Chronicles‘ press release, Tom Cruise is reportedly going to star in a new 1960s-era film that will touch on the life of Charles Manson and months leading up to the murders of actress Sharon Tate and others. According to the report, Tom Cruise is said to take the lead role in the film.

Apparently, this won’t be the first time a film on the life and actions of Charles Manson will whet our appetites. A 1976 release also titled Helter Skelter was a two-part TV movie for CBS which focused on the investigation and trial of the killers involved in all the murders.

Apart from this, the 2015 release Aquarius followed X-Files star David Duchovny as Sam Hodiak, an LAPD detective who investigates the Manson family in 1967 in an attempt to rescue a missing teen from the cult.

Importance of “Helter-Skelter” in Charles Manson’s Life:

“Helter Skelter,” the song for The Beatles’ double album White Album, was the term Charles Manson often spoke about whenever he talked about the great apocalyptic war arising from racial tensions between whites and blacks.

In the book Helter Skelter: The True Story of The Manson Murders, writer-prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi stated the song “Helter-Skelter” was the motive for the murders of Sharon Tate, wife of director Roman Polanski, and four other visitors to her Los Angeles estate, as well as Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. Vincent stated that for Charles Manson, “Helter-Skelter” was the supposed war that he could ignite by killing white people and blaming black militants.

“The Beatles are telling it like it is! The s*** is coming down!,” Charles Manson used to say in his Death Valley ranch.

As of this writing, the plot of Quentin Tarantino’s Helter Skelter has yet to be revealed and it is just speculated by moviegoers that the upcoming film will depict the life of Charles Manson, supposedly played by Tom Cruise, and the months leading up to the death of Tate/LaBianca. Tarantino’s films are often plot-driven and show occasional gratuitous violence. That being said, based on Quentin Tarantino’s previous films, fans are excited to see the gory and violent portrayal of Charles Manson. The much-speculated film on Charles Manson is scheduled to release in the second-half of 2019.

Fans still await for a confirmation from Quentin Tarantino’s and Tom Cruise’s representatives about the latter’s portrayal of Charles Manson in the upcoming film Helter Skelter.