Donald Trump To Undergo First Medical Exam Since Becoming President

The capability of U.S. president Donald Trump has been questioned since the campaign trail last year and even after he took office. Not a few were worried about his rather advanced age, physical fitness, and especially his mental health, leaving many clamoring for Trump to have himself checked by medical professionals.

For the first time since becoming president, Trump will undergo a medical checkup on Friday, which will hopefully either prove the naysayers right or put an end to doubts that he is fit to hold the highest position in the land.

Ever since the attacks on his intelligence and mental health have amplified, Trump has taken it upon himself to prove to all his critics otherwise via Twitter and interviews. As a matter of fact, Trump went on another Twitter storm a few days ago claiming he is “a very stable genius” and that his “two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

According to ABC News, Trump will visit Water Reed National Military Medical Center on January 12 for his medical exam. The president will be flown by helicopter to the medical center, which is located in Bethesda, Maryland, just outside Washington.

Unfortunately, Trump will not be subjected to a psychiatric evaluation, which many have demanded after the president showed supposed signs of mental instability and failing health. The medical exam will be coordinated by Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, Trump’s official physician and White House Medical Unit director. who also happens to be a Navy rear admiral.

As questions swirl about his weight, lifestyle and mental health, the president's first full physical is scheduled for Friday. Here are the answers the public can expect: https://t.co/cHISVnqkP6 — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) January 10, 2018

One of those apparent signs of his failing mental health was his slurred ending to a speech about Jerusalem given last month on live television. White House pointed its finger at dry throat as the culprit behind those garbled words from Trump. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders went further saying the questions about the health of the president were “frankly, pretty ridiculous.”

The mental health of Trump was further put in the spotlight after the book, Fire and Fury, was released. Michael Wolff, former White House reporter and author of the controversial book, claimed that people close to Trump were worried about the mental health of the president, The Hill reported.

Wolff said that White House aides often described Trump as “somewhat like a child.”

“Sometimes it’s an 11-year-old, sometimes it’s a 6-year-old, sometimes it’s a 2-year-old. And it depends on his need for immediate gratification. ‘I want what I want when I want it’.”

As Time pointed out, Trump is the oldest person ever to be elected into office. Ronald Reagan, who was also subjected to attacks on his health condition during the latter part of his political career, was a year younger than Trump when he won his first U.S. presidential election.

Trump was in the pink of health when he ran for the presidency, claimed his long-time physician Dr. Harold Bornstein. He even said in a letter released back in 2015, which was reportedly written in just five minutes according to NBC News, that Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Bornstein did indicate that Trump is overweight and is taking medications to lower his cholesterol. Trump also takes medications for rosacea and male-pattern baldness.

Donald Trump's closest aides have reached the same conclusion in private that scores of mental-health professionals have made in public https://t.co/LsGPltdGsN — New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 4, 2018

People were also speculating about the president’s mental health after Trump was caught on live TV apparently forgetting the lyrics to the national anthem, Evening Standard reported. Trump can be seen slightly swaying, tapping his chest occasionally, and mouthing the words to the Star Spangled Banner when he made an appearance at the college football national championship game on Monday. There were also instances when Trump would stop singing entirely as if he has forgotten the lyrics.

Ironically, Trump has been at the forefront of attacks against athletes who he claims disrespect the flag for refusing to stand when the Star Spangled Banner is played.