Arie Luyendyk Jr. Talks About Being Compared To Peter Kraus

When Arie Luyendyk Jr. was picked as The Bachelor, a lot of people thought that Peter Kraus would get the job. Reality Steve has even been calling Arie by the name of Not Peter all season. Us Weekly shared that Arie is now speaking out about being compared to Peter and how it was hard on him.

They have talked to Arie more than once about being The Bachelor, but this time it finally happened. Arie admits that he was cast really late and he knows that people were expecting someone else to get the job. The fans were actually shocked when it was revealed that Arie was going to be the one handing out roses.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. actually admitted that this was a bit hard on him the first night of the show. He wanted to make sure everyone was there for the right reasons and wanted to be with him. He explained the details.

“It also gave me a little insecurity that first night. I wanted to make sure whoever was there was there to meet me and if they weren’t there to meet me, they’d just give me a chance to let them know who I was.”

This season with Arie Luyendyk Jr. seems to be going back to the basics where they show more of a love story. Arie is thankful to have the position of being the Bachelor and he wants to make sure that the girls wanted to be with him, which is important. That helps show that he isn’t in it just for the fame and that Arie might really be trying to find love. It would be great to see a couple end up working out and getting married from this season.

Peter Kraus did admit that he was never officially offered the job as the Bachelor. Fans assumed it would be him, but he never got the call saying that it was him and instead they went with Arie. It seems like Peter’s time with the show is officially over and he has moved on. He wasn’t even cast on the upcoming show The Bachelor Winter Games.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is already done filming his season of the show, but you can watch to see if he finds love on Monday nights on The Bachelor on ABC. Arie is two weeks into his journey on the show.