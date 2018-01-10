Despite all the dating rumors, Angelina Jolie chose to take her second-oldest child, Pax as her date to her first Golden Globe awards without Brad Pitt. On one hand, many onlookers enjoyed the duo walking the red carpet, few are now allegedly claiming that Brad Pitt did not like Angelina’s move to bring their son to an adult event like Golden Globe when their daughter Shiloh was suffering from a broken collarbone.

For several years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie walked together on the red carpet as one of the Hollywood’s most loved couple at the Golden Globe Awards. As the epitome of love and power, their presence was captured and admired by thousands of their fans and media experts. Now that they have officially parted their ways in September 2016, Angelina decided to attend the show with her son Pax. According to a recent report from Hollywood Life, Angelina’s decision to attend the award show as a single woman and bring her son to such an event made Brad Pitt extremely furious.

“Brad was furious that Angelina did not consult him before taking their son Pax to a major, adult event like the Golden Globes.”

According to a source close to the actor, Angelina reportedly never discussed her plans with Brad Pitt and he was blindsided because he got the news from their other children including Shiloh, who was recently in the news because of a broken collarbone.

Angelina Jolie attends 2018 The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

According to Us Weekly, 11-year-old Shiloh was spotted earlier today with mother Angelina and her elder sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in NYC. For the Gala, Shiloh wore a splint to support her collarbone along with a black suit, whereas 13-year-old Zahara chose to wear black top and pants layered with a navy jacket.

Furthermore, Brad Pitt, who was allegedly linked with Charlotte Casiraghi, Jennifer Aniston, and Sienna Miller, appreciates that all of his children are having a wonderful time but it would be nice for him if he is considered before taking major steps, adds another source.

“Brad thinks it is not entirely healthy the way Angelina drags the kids everywhere she goes, so he made it clear to her after the award show that he would appreciate it that he be more informed of future major public appearances for their children.”

Despite all the claims, it was reported by Us Weekly that Angelina Jolie’s second-oldest child, Pax, seemed to be extra protective of her during their appearance at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday night. According to reliable onlookers, he was even trying to take care of her.

“He seemed very protective over her,” an onlooker adds. “He was trying to take care of her.”

As of this writing, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s representatives have not commented on the recent claims of Jolie attending Golden Globes 2018 with their son Pax. Well-wishers of former couple are advised to take the claims as nothing but yet another rumor about their personal lives.