‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Rejects Sally, Katie Hopes He Returns To Steffy

Sally is in for a shock when she is finally able to see Liam. She will insist that Liam should talk about what he is going through, but Liam will tell Sally he wants to be alone. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally will not leave him, but she will be surprised when Liam breaks down and tells her to back off. Meanwhile, Katie hopes that Liam will not abandon Steffy.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is still having a hard time dealing with the shocking revelation that his wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), slept with his father. He will lash out at Bill (Don Diamont) and tell him that he robbed his child a future with two parents who love each other. Liam could not forgive Steffy yet, although he is willing to raise his baby. He will tell Bill that he ruined everything, according to spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Sally (Courtney Hope) has already heard about the trouble between Liam and Steffy, and he is getting the opportunity to get closer to Liam. She will finally be able to track him down and try to make a conversation. However, Liam is not in the mood for even small talk. When Sally pushes him to talk about what is bothering him, Liam will lose his cool and the tension will surprise Sally. While Sally will surely be in shock because of his reaction, it will not be enough to make her back off. She will be around and make sure she gets what she wants from him.

YES The Bold and the Beautiful The Bold and the Beautiful Worldwide – Voice of the Fans…give 1 man on the show… https://t.co/sQSwy6lzfd — Melissa Rutherford (@melissa_prof) January 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) is hopeful that Liam will reconcile with Steffy. For her, Bill should take the blame and Liam should forgive Steffy for giving in. Steffy does not have a good feeling about her relationship, but she can take some comfort in Katie’s words.

Later in the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam will visit Steffy and discuss the future of their child. However, fixing their marriage is not yet in the picture. Fans can expect more tears as Steffy begs her husband’s forgiveness again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.