NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls Discuss Nikola Mirotic Trade With Detroit Pistons

Could the Chicago Bulls trade Nikola Mirotic to the Detroit Pistons? Per the NBA trade rumors regarding the Bulls, they may have a few NBA teams, including the Detroit Pistons interested in Mirotic, who has been on a tear since he made his season debut in December.

The Pistons are one of several teams being linked to Nikola Mirotic. If there is any truth to the NBA trade rumors, the Detroit Pistons join the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers, among the teams intrigued by adding the Bulls’ star, according to NBC Chicago Sports.

After returning from suffering facial fractures due to an altercation with his Bulls’ teammate Bobby Portis, it was reported that Nikola Mirotic wanted out of the Bulls’ franchise (courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago).

At the time of Mirotic’s trade request, the Bulls would not confirm or deny that they would be open to the idea of moving him. Once Mirotic made his debut and the Bulls won seven consecutive games with him as the catalyst. Mirotic’s strong play during that stretch for the Bulls, combined with his overall averages of 17.4 points and seven rebounds per game has raised his trade value.

The Chicago Bulls’ recent string of wins generated somewhat of a conundrum for the team and the direction they are headed in. The question has become simple — should the Bulls try to compete for the NBA playoffs in a weak Eastern Conference, or deal Nikola Mirotic while his trade value is increasing? The Detroit Pistons have emerged as a possible landing spot for the Bulls’ Mirotic, along with the Utah Jazz.

The Bulls still plan on trading Nikola Mirotic despite recent success, he is showing interest in the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/X4oCGgD0ut — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 8, 2018

According ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Mirotic appears to have desires of being dealt to the Jazz. If the Chicago Bulls were to trade him to Utah, Mirotic would be reunited with point guard Ricky Rubio.

Nikola Mirotic and Ricky Rubio are teammates on the Spain national team, which competed in the FIBA tournament. Playing with Rubio in the NBA could be what Mirotic has in mind. The Salt Lake Tribune has confirmed that the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz have engaged in preliminary NBA trade talks involving Nikola Mirotic. It means there is a possibility that the Bulls’ star gets his wish.

A potential Nikola Mirotic deal between the Bulls and Jazz would reportedly include either a first-round pick or power forward Derrick Favors. It has now been confirmed that the Detroit Pistons’ interest is not just one of the random NBA trade rumors.

According the Detroit Free Press, the Pistons are beginning to monitor what happens with Nikola Mirotic. It is likely that the Pistons are comfortable with what the Bulls are seeking in a Mirotic trade.

Nikola Mirotic has played well since returning to the Chicago Bulls’ lineup in December. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

If the Detroit Pistons are fine with trading a lottery protected first-round pick for Nikola Mirotic, the Chicago Bulls will be receptive. There is a small chance that the Pistons could insert a young player in the deal as well.

The Pistons are looking to upgrade their shooting and ability to stretch the floor. That has played a major part in the Pistons’ reported interest in contacting the Bulls about Nikola Mirotic.

Despite the recent interest in Nikola Mirotic from the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz, the Chicago Bulls must wait a little bit before he is eligible to be dealt.

On January 15, the Chicago Bulls are able to trade forward Nikola Mirotic. Given Mirotic’s strong play as of late, the Bulls could get what they command for him. However, Mirotic has a no-trade clause due to his contractual status. Nikola Mirotic could conceivably veto any trade the Chicago Bulls include him in.