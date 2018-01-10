Harry Styles Misses Golden Globes 2018, Gets Serious With Girlfriend Camille Rowe After ‘Dunkirk’

Harry Styles disappointed a whole boatload of fans when he missed out on the 2018 Golden Globes. The former One Direction singer made another step in his career as an all-around entertainer when he appeared in Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Dunkirk. While he did not get nominated for any acting categories, because the film got nominated for Best Film Drama, many of his die-hard fans wanted to see him walk the red carpet at the awards show.

Despite the fact that he is not on tour, the 23-year-old singer chose to skip out on the historic award ceremony, which made international headlines with its female stars dressing in black to protest sexual harassment and to promote a new initiative called Time’s Up.

Dunkirk ended up not winning in any of the categories it was nominated for — Best Film Drama, Best Director, and Best Original Score. The Best Film award went to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, for which Frances McDormand won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and Sam Rockwell won the Best Supporting Actor.

The Best Director went to Guillermo del Toro for Shape of Water, and Best Original Score to Alexandre Desplat for the same film.

However, Harry Styles was not in Los Angeles to witness his film lose out to some strong contenders. The fans expressed their devastation in funny, sarcastic, and emotional ways on Twitter.

I keep getting alerts for Harry Styles not going to the Golden Globes for Dunkirk even though he wasn’t on tour. Hello people just because he wasn’t on tour doesn’t mean he isn’t a busy guy and had things to do. — One Direction???????????? (@zquad_promo) January 9, 2018

The 23-year-old singer may have decided to not take the extra step in ensuring his film career, but he certainly made sure that he is on the right terms with his girlfriend, Camille Rowe. Right before the end of 2017, there were rumors that he may have moved on to Sjana Earp, an Australian yoga teacher and model.

“The 23-year-old One Direction star reportedly met up with the beauty on his trip to Australia last week, and enjoyed ‘sexy time’ in Sydney, secretly meeting up with Sjana and ‘hooking up’ with her,” reports the Daily Mail.

Some reports say that instead of spending the holidays with his new fling, he took the opportunity to bring Camille to meet his family.

“[T]he singer reportedly spent his Christmas time off introducing his new girlfriend Camille Rowe to his family,” reports MTV News.

In the very beginning of their relationship, reports stated that he was completely besotted with the French-American model.

“Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating,” the source said, according to Metro. “He’s very protective of his relationships so isn’t going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She’s a real star on the rise. He seems besotted.”

As of right now, Harry Styles does not have any other acting gigs lined up in 2018.