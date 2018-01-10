Serena Williams Remembers Wedding, Not Australian Open, As Husband Proclaims Baby Daughter As Tech Figure

Serena Williams may have just announced that she will not be defending her Australian Open title, but that is not what is on her mind. From her Instagram feed, it looks like the 36-year-old tennis player thinks about her wedding a lot more than she thinks about her impending return to professional tennis. While her husband, Alexis Ohanian, is busy declaring their baby daughter as a rising tech figure, Serena is occupied daydreaming about her fairytale wedding.

The Australian Open winner and the Reddit co-founder tied their knot on November 16 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Their ceremony was one of the top celebrity weddings of 2017, attended by Hollywood A-listers like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and their respective rapper husbands. The tennis player had multiple outfit changes in the span of the evening and took inspiration from French balls, according to ABC News, and, in particular, ones portrayed in Beauty and the Beast.

The wedding came just a month and a half after Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. came into the world. The planning was done in lightning speed and the couple ended the fairytale-like week on a private island off the coast of the Bahamas for their honeymoon.

And it seems like Serena cannot seem to forget about this once-in-a-lifetime event. She took to her Instagram this week to not only reveal that she is on the cover of Brides Magazine, but also that she wishes she can travel back in time to re-experience her big day.

This Instagram deluge came a few days after she announced that she will not return to Melbourne to defend her title at this year’s Australian Open.

“After competing in Abu Dhabi I realized that although I am super close, I’m not where I personally want to be,” Serena said in her statement, according to the Washington Post. “My coach and team always said ‘only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way’. I can compete — but I don’t want to just compete, I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time. With that being said, and even though I am disappointed about it, I’ve decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year.”

It looks like her loss to Jelena Ostapenko at the exhibition match in Abu Dhabi helped her make her decision on whether she will play at the tournament Down Under.

On the other hand, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, only seems to be proud of his wife.

He also is, in fact, immensely proud of his baby daughter as well. His latest post on Instagram shows that she is one of the most important figures in the tech industry.

While Olympia has yet to turn one, it looks like her daddy has high hopes for her to do well, either on the court or in front of a computer.

Serena and Alexis’ baby daughter also has an Instagram account of her own. You can access it by clicking here.