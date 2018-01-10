Limited Edition MagicBand Featuring Aladdin And Jasmine Released To Celebrate Valentine’s Day

There are always all sorts of new graphic MagicBands being released at Walt Disney World and this latest release may be one of the best yet. On Monday, there was a brand new solid-color Millennial Pink MagicBand released, but there was also a new one for Valentine’s Day 2018. The band features Aladdin and Jasmine from the hit animated featured and it is perfect for showing your loved one a whole new world.

As reported by MagicBand Collectors, the new band is a limited edition and only available while supplies last. The set is limited to just 2,400 total of this new graphic MagicBand, and it would be an awesome one to add to any collection.

This marks the third year in a row that Walt Disney World has released a special MagicBand for Valentine’s Day and they do generally sell out rather quickly. Some may balk at the price tag of $32.99, but you’ll pay a lot more if they sell out and you try to buy it on an auction site later.

Sometimes, the prices can jump up into the hundreds for the limited edition bands.

While not yet confirmed, MagicBand Collectors states these bands should create special lights and effects when using them at any touchpoints around Walt Disney World.

On one side of the new Aladdin and Jasmine MagicBand, it reads “A Whole New World With You” with an image of Agrabah. The other side reads “Happy Valentine’s Day” and features Aladdin reaching for the stars as Jasmine enjoys the nighttime sky.

The MagicBand also comes in a special box that features the couple enjoying a magic carpet ride above Agrabah on the front. On the back of the box, Aladdin is greeting Jasmine at the balcony of her palace.

These MagicBands were first released at Disney Springs along with the Millennial Pink solid-colored band on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. They could and likely will move out to other merchandise locations around Walt Disney World, but don’t expect them to stay on shelves long. With such a small amount in the entire collection, it would not be surprising to see the Aladdin and Jasmine MagicBand sold out before Valentine’s Day.