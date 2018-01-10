NHL Trade Rumors: Buffalo Sabres’ Asking Price For Evander Kane Revealed

There have been ongoing NHL trade rumors regarding Evander Kane of the Buffalo Sabres, with the team’s asking price recently revealed. Kane has been a member of the team for the past three seasons, and it’s unknown if he’ll continue with them. Recent speculation has suggested that the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins were looking to add him to their roster. So what would Buffalo want in exchange for Kane? Here are the latest details on their asking price ahead of the NHL deadline.

A recent report from TSN’s Insider Trading has given an indication of what Buffalo is asking for if they will make a deal involving Kane. During their video clip, the insiders mention that Buffalo wants several assets in exchange for Evander Kane. The team is expecting a first-round draft pick and a prospect as part of the deal. The team may also want a conditional pick just in case he signs with the new team.

It’s also mentioned that there’s currently “no firm deadline” on when the Sabres will move Kane, but it will be close to the deadline. There’s potentially a “holding pattern” going on from teams that are interested as they want to wait to see where they stand by the All-Star break before making a deal. Pittsburgh was among those rumored to be interested in making a deal to bring Kane to their team to join Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin as the Penguins try to jockey for playoff position.

The #winterclassic wasn’t the result we wanted but I must say it was a truly great experience. I had so much fun playing in front of the 40,000 plus fans. #EK9 pic.twitter.com/d2h2dKf2UW — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) January 2, 2018

The veteran Evander Kane has now spent nine years in the league, with previous stints in Atlanta and Winnipeg ahead of his Buffalo arrival. He’s put together career stats of 173 goals and 162 assists through 538 games played in his career. For the current season, he’s second to only Jack Eichel in total points with 35 thanks to the 16 goals and 19 assists he’s racked up so far.

The debut of Tablet Talk! ????@martybiron43 sits down with @evanderkane_9 to break down his goal (and celebration) late in Vegas. @Supercuts pic.twitter.com/pd1ocOdwoB — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 8, 2017

With all of that said, Evander Kane continues to be among the most likely players to move to a new team before the trade deadline arrives. That’s scheduled for Monday, February 26, so by then, it’s expected that Kane will be suiting up for a different team than the Buffalo Sabres. It’s also entirely possible that there will be a team willing to pay the price earlier, such as this month, so stay tuned.