‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Opens Up About The Burglary Of Her Encino Home: ‘It’s Been Very Sad’

Kyle Richards just spoke out about her family home in Encino, California being robbed.

Weeks after the shocking incident took place, rocking Richards and her family, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed her devastation and explained why some of the pieces that were stolen were so important to her and her family.

“We first heard about the burglary when we were in Aspen and we were completely shocked. And it was just devastating. I’m very grateful that we’re all OK,” Kyle Richards explained to The Daily Dish on January 9.

Although Kyle Richards continues to tell herself that things that were stolen were nothing more than “things,” she’s having a hard time getting past the items that had been left to her by her mother, Kathleen Richards. As she explained, she hoped to pass the items onto her four daughters but because they were taken during the December 2017 burglary, she is now unable to do that.

Kyle Richards went on to tell the outlet that every gift she’s ever been given, including the things her late mother passed down to her, and everything she’s worked hard to buy for herself, was stolen. However, while her family and friends in Aspen encouraged her to go shopping and replace some of the things that were taken, Richards was in no mood to do so. Instead, she preferred to focus on her family and continue to enjoy their vacation.

Kyle Richards’ home was robbed days after Christmas as she and her family, including husband Mauricio Umansky and her four children, 29-year-old Farrah Aldjufrie, 21-year-old Alexia Umansky, 17-year-old Sophia Umansky, and 9-year-old Portia Umansky, celebrated the holidays in Aspen.

Although Kyle Richards and her family have a state-of-the-art security system, it was turned off at the time of the burglary due to the ongoing construction at her new home. As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may recall, Richards moved into her Encino home just months ago.

“It was a terrible, terrible, terrible feeling,” Kyle Richards continued of the experience. “It’s been very sad, really sad.”

