Scheana Marie Targets The Mean Girls Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’: ‘I Was Never Good Enough’

Scheana Marie was asked about her current relationship with Katie Maloney during a recent interview with The Daily Dish.

After fans watched as the two butted heads over the nature of Lala Kent’s relationship with her boyfriend, Scheana Marie took aim at Katie Maloney and the other “mean girls” of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, claiming that the three women judge constantly and try to inflict rules on those who want to be their friends.

“With these three in particular, I just felt like it was like I was never good enough,” Scheana Marie admitted to The Daily Dish.

As Scheana Marie revealed, she kept it together throughout Katie Maloney’s wedding because she wanted to be there for her friend on her big day. However, after the wedding festivities wrapped up, their relationship began to steadily decline. Then, in March of last year, Scheana Marie took part in a podcast episode and said something that offended Katie Maloney. In turn, she received several “rage texts” from her co-star — even though she meant for her comment to be positive.

In the text messages, Katie Maloney allegedly told Scheana Marie that she was incompetent and labeled her as pathetic for trying to be a part of the mean girls’ group with her and her friends, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

According to Scheana Marie, the text messages made it clear to her that Katie Maloney was no friend. After all, none of her other friends had ever spoken to her in such a way, nor did anyone do so constantly like Maloney had done.

“She’d get drunk and just send me lists of insults,” Scheana Marie revealed.

Scheana Marie is no longer friends with Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, or Kristen Doute, and during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder made it clear that she wasn’t interested in Scheana Marie’s life at all after she began talking to her about her relationship with boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta.

