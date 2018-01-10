Stan Lee Accused Of Sexually Harassing His Former Nurses, Calls Allegations A ‘Shakedown’ For Money

Stan Lee is being accused of sexual misconduct by nurses who worked in his home, but the 95-year-old Marvel co-founder is denying the allegations and claiming they are a “shakedown” to get money out of him.

The allegations came from the owner of a nursing home who told the Daily Mail that she confronted Lee after receiving several complaints about his sexually inappropriate behavior. According to the report, Lee allegedly groped some of the nurses, showed his naked body, and propositioned them for oral sex. The company stopped working with Lee in 2016.

But Stan Lee denied the charges, noting that he received a threat that the accuser would go to the media if Lee did not agree to a financial payout.

“Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong,” the spokesperson said (via Digital Spy).

The accusations against Stan Lee come amid a wave of allegations against powerful men in Hollywood, including several women who claimed that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein propositioned them for sex or forced them into unwanted sexual acts. In the weeks that followed, there were accusations against actors Ben Affleck, Kevin Spacey, and T.J. Miller, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, and music mogul Russell Simmons, among many others.

Stan Lee was in the news earlier this year when his wife of 69 years, Joan Lee, passed away. As the Hollywood Report noted at the time, Joan had been hospitalized for a long stretch after suffering a stroke, and did not recover.

As reports noted at the time, Joan Lee convinced Stan Lee to stay in the comic book business in the 1960s when he was ready to quit, encouraging him to come up with a story he could truly be proud of. That led Lee to create the band of flawed superheroes The Fantastic Four and kicked off what comic book aficionados termed the “golden age” of Marvel Comics, with characters like The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, and the X-Men.

There are no reports that any of Stan Lee’s accusers have filed civil charges, and there does not appear to be a criminal investigation either. The accusers themselves have not come forward.