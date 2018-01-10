Kathie Lee Or Megyn Kelly’s Slot May Get Axed During Olympics As Hoda and Savannah Get Closer At Girls Night

As Hoda and Savannah get closer work-wise and friendship-wise, some sources think that Kathie Lee and Megyn Kelly may be feeling left out.

This past weekend, newly appointed Today Show host Hoda Kotb enjoyed spending some time with co-star Savannah Guthrie at what appeared to be a girls night in. On her Instagram page, Kotb shared two photos of her and Savannah hanging out together.

The first picture was a selfie of Hoda and Savannah smiling for the camera. The next photo showed a picture of the ladies holding up an empty plate as they appeared to have enjoyed dinner together. Hoda simply captioned the photo of the pair “Saturday night.”

Similarly, Guthrie posted the same photo as Kotb on her Instagram account, but drew little hearts around their faces. Savannah made sure fans knew that the two enjoyed themselves in the caption of the picture.

“It’s ladies night and the feeling’s right.”

Fans of the new duo absolutely went crazy over the photo, with Hoda’s account racking up over 72,000 likes. Most fans approve of the pair hanging out together and made it clear in the comments.

“Great team!! So happy for you both!”

“Hi Ladies!!! Congrats on the latest, greatest duo on Today Show!! Best move ever,” another fan commented.

And while Kotb and Guthrie enjoyed their girls night in this past weekend, NBC executives have been trying to figure out how to handle all hours of the Today Show when Savannah and Hoda head to South Korea in February to cover the Olympic games.

According to a report from Radar Online, Kotb and Guthrie will cover the first three hours of the Today Show from their post in South Korea. But what will be done with the fourth hour of the show remains to be seen.

As fans of the show know, it’s currently split into four hours. The first two hours are hosted by Hoda and Savannah from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. while the third hour is hosted by Megyn Kelly. Following Kelly is Kathie Lee and Hoda’s segment at 10 a.m.

The problem is — there’s only one slot left for two different segments.

“They wanted to put Kathie Lee and Megyn together but neither lady wants that,” a production insider told Radar Online when discussing a possible solution.

So right now, it’s either the ladies host together, Kathie Lee hosts the hour by herself while Kelly takes a break or Kelly hosts the fourth hour by herself while Kathie Lee takes some time off.

But regardless of what happens, both ladies will still be getting a paycheck, which is why producers hope that they can work something out so they aren’t paying their employees to just take time off.

Only time will tell how things pan out.