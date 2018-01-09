Remaining Walt Disney World Resort Childcare Centers Closing By Mid-Summer 2018

Some more changes are coming to Walt Disney World as of the middle of this summer as the remaining childcare centers are going to be closing permanently. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Disney is going to be shutting down these centers since there is not a lot of interest or attendance from guests. There will still be babysitting options for those needing some help or a night out, though, so all is not lost.

As of Aug. 1, 2018, three childcare activity centers around Walt Disney World will be closing permanently with their last day of operation being July 31, 2018. Any and all reservations that are currently in place will be honored and taken care of, but guests are not able to book stays for their children as of August.

According to WDW Info, the three locations ceasing operation as of Aug. 1, 2018, are:

Simba’s Clubhouse at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Lilo’s Playhouse at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Sandcastle Club at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

There is no word on if Camp Dolphin at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel will be closing or not.

Disney has stated that the childcare activity centers are bringing in fewer guests than is necessary to keep them open. They are working on coming up with some new opportunities and activities for younger guests visiting their resort hotels.

Danny Cox

There still will be options for parents to have a night out or if help is needed for babysitting.

On the official website of Walt Disney World, the “Kid’s Nite Out” service is explained in full and it will still be available for guests needing to use it. It is an in-room babysitting where cast members will come to your resort room and do activities with the kids for the evening.

For children wishing to still experience any of these childcare centers, there is time remaining as there are more than six months until they close for good.

Walt Disney World is always checking things out and looking to see what would be the most entertaining and best options for their guests. That includes parents, non-parents, children, and every age of every person visiting their parks and resorts. The closure of these childcare centers is being done after research and realizing that there could be something more beneficial and enjoyable for those needing the service.