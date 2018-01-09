Here’s When Stone Cold Steve Austin Will Finally Return To WWE Television

It might be a surprise to some fans, but Stone Cold Steve Austin has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 32. The Texas Rattlesnake isn’t pivotal to the product anymore, but the WWE Universe does like to see him from time to time on WWE television. There have been some rumors about Austin making a return in the past, but nothing was confirmed until WWE started preparing for Raw‘s 25th anniversary.

The show is expected to be one of the biggest nights in the company’s history with several legends and huge names already confirmed for the evening. The Undertaker will make his own return to WWE television for the show, and there will be many more surprises. Last night on Raw, it was also confirmed that Stone Cold Steve Austin will finally be making his return to Monday Night Raw for the first time since October 2015.

As of this writing, any creative plans for Austin’s segment are being kept under wraps. However, the belief is that his appearance will be only for one night and it won’t be an important segment aside from giving the WWE Universe a fun moment. With the WWE Royal Rumble PPV less than a week away, it is possible that Stone Cold could be there to promote the event and he will likely be confronting a heel during the segment.

The WWE Universe shouldn’t expect much from The Texas Rattlesnake. WWE

Considering Stone Cold Steve Austin’s importance in WWE history, it would have been strange to have the 25th anniversary of Raw and not feature The Texas Rattlesnake. He might only be returning to WWE for a stroll down memory lane and some fun, but the WWE Universe will be ecstatic to see him after roughly two years away from WWE programming. On paper, Stone Cold doesn’t need to be featured in any huge angles.

The fact is that Austin isn’t under any kind of WWE deal, which means he’s not required to do anything he isn’t comfortable with for the company. He will be a part of Raw‘s 25th anniversary, but it’s unclear if The Texas Rattlesnake will be around for the grandest stage of them all. For now, the WWE Universe knows he will return to WWE television soon, which might just be the cherry on top of an incredible night for WWE.