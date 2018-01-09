Ambyr Childers Speaks Out After Randall Emmett Divorce, Says She’s ‘In A Good Place,’ Despite Lala Kent Rumors

Ambyr Childers and Randall Emmett’s divorce was finalized at the end of last month, and as rumors continue to swirl regarding when and where Emmett’s relationship with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent began, the actress is speaking out.

Although Ambyr Childers has yet to address the allegations of an affair between her now-ex-husband and his current girlfriend, Lala Kent, she released a statement to the press earlier this week in regard to her current status and plans for the future.

“I’m in a really good place right now and am excited for all the new creations and challenges this year is going to bring,” Childers, who designs her own line of jewelry, the Ambyr Childers Jewelry, revealed to Page Six on Monday, January 8.

According to Ambyr Childers, she is currently in the midst of creating a men’s jewelry line and a gold-plated line, which she expects to release to her many fans sometime later this year. As for her collaborations, Childers revealed that the daughters she shares with Randall Emmett, including London and Rylee, are “very involved” with her business. As she explained, her daughters’ artistic innocence continues to inspire her to create stunning pieces for her jewelry line on a daily basis.

While Ambyr Childers chose to steer clear of comments about her former husband and his relationship with Lala Kent, which was first rumored to be taking place well before she filed for divorce, an insider previously told Page Six that their December 22 divorce was amicable.

“They have a healthy co-parenting relationship for their children,” the insider added.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Randall Emmett was first romantically linked to Lala Kent in late 2015, months after they were first seen dining at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills. Then, in early 2016, as Ambyr Childers filed for divorce, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder accused Kent of dating a married man named Randall on Twitter.

Although Lala Kent denied that she was involved with a man who was married throughout the fifth and sixth seasons of Vanderpump Rules, she ultimately confirmed their romance on January 1 by sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram. As for when they began dating, Kent said that she had been dating her boyfriend for a year during a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, which was shot sometime in mid-2017.