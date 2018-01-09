Walt Disney World Will Reportedly Allow Club-Level Guests The Option To Purchase Additional FastPasses

Walt Disney World is always looking at ways of giving extra incentives to those who book different levels of lodging and tickets, and this one may entice people to up their resort stays. Guests staying at one of the on-property resort hotels already have the advantage of booking FastPasses at a window that starts further out. Now, it is being reported that those staying in club-level rooms will also have the option of purchasing additional FastPass+ selections.

It was recently revealed that select off property hotels in the Disney Springs area would now have the ability to book FastPasses at 60 days out. This is something that seemed to be coming for quite some time, but it finally happened.

Now, reports claim that guests who book club-level rooms at Walt Disney World Resort hotels will the ability to purchase additional FastPasses. According to Chip Skambis of WFTV, this is Disney’s effort to expand premium services at a surcharge with hopes of convincing others to book higher level rooms.

While this is not yet set in stone or confirmed by Disney, Skambis states that he has received this information from a source who believes it to be true.

As part of efforts to expand premium services at a surcharge, Walt Disney World is planning to offer club-level resort guests the ability to purchase three additional, no-strings fastpasses to use on a given day, sources say. — Chip Skambis (@chickenlilchip) January 9, 2018

Not only has Skambis’ source come through with this information to start with, but they also revealed the possible price these additional FastPasses will cost.

Sources say the three additional fastpasses will cost $50 a day and can be used at any park. The service will require a 3 day minimum and will only be available to club-level resort guests, sources say. Disney officials did not immediately return a request for comment. — Chip Skambis (@chickenlilchip) January 9, 2018

As Skambis stated, Disney officials did not return a request for comment, but that is not unusual. If this is something that is truly in the works, Disney isn’t going to comment on the new procedure until they are ready to officially announce it to the public.

For now, this needs to be taken as speculation, as nothing has been confirmed by Disney at all. Still, with the number of details that Skambis has received, it doesn’t seem like something that came out of nowhere.

Danny Cox

There are always numerous rumors that get spread about things that may or may not happen at Walt Disney World, and many never become a reality. Only time will tell if there is any merit to this information, but it could bring about more club-level bookings if it is true.