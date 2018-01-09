‘MTV Floribama Shore’ Renewal Scoop: Network Reveals News About Season 2 As Season 1 Wraps

MTV Floribama Shore became an instant hit for the network in its debut season and fans did not have to wait long heading into the Season 1 finale to find out if the series would be back with more. MTV Floribama Shore has been renewed for Season 2 and viewers won’t have to wait all that long to get new episodes.

The network boasted that Floribama Shore was MTV’s highest-rated premiere for a new series in more than three years and the show’s performance remained strong through the rest of its initial episodes. Not only has Floribama Shore performed well for the network, it has also shown that it may well take the honor of being the top original cable show for its time slot during this initial run.

The Season 1 finale aired on Monday night, and MTV reportedly renewed the series just ahead of that finale. Deadline reveals that MTV renewed Floribama Shore for Season 2 and the series got an order for an epic 20 episodes. While a specific return date has not yet been announced, it is said that things will kick back into gear this summer.

Will Floribama Shore come back with the Season 1 cast fully intact? Fans will have to wait for a while to get an official confirmation on that, but it certainly looks as if that’s MTV’s plan. Jeremiah Buoni posted an enthusiastic tweet celebrating the news and cast members Nilsa Prowant, Aimee Hall, Kortni Gilson, and Codi Butts all retweeted posts referencing the return as well.

MTV also noted that “the fun-loving gang” is coming back for Floribama Shore Season 2 and fans can only imagine what kinds of chaos will develop given how crazy Season 1’s eight episodes were. Can this crew really keep things interesting for a full 20 episodes this summer? Fans have no doubt that there is plenty more drama on the way and the countdown now begins for the return of the series. Additional scoop regarding where things head next will surely emerge over the coming months and fans will be anxious to find out an official Season 2 premiere date for MTV Floribama Shore.