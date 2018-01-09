‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy, Audrey Roloff Slammed Over Daughter’s Name

It’s been quite common for the Audrey and Jeremy Roloff of TLC’s Little People, Big World to get criticized for some of the things they do, especially since they are celebrities. The couple has received unwanted pieces of advice from fans, well-meaning or otherwise, about taking care of their daughter Ember Jean that others perceive as rude and invasive.

Many of these parent-shaming fans just think differently from the Roloff couple when it comes to raising children. However, there are some who always seem to find negativity in the things that Jeremy and Audrey share on social media.

Take this one follower who goes by boatgirl613, for instance. The fan had the gall to complain about how Jeremy and Audrey named their daughter.

On a post shared by Jeremy a week ago, the 27-year-old father said that Ember Jean was the highlight of their past year. The post included a heart-warming photo of Jeremy affectionately holding and kissing Ember moments after she was born. The beautiful emotion behind the shot was not enough for boatgirl613, however, as she still had something negative to say about it, or more particularly about Jeremy and Audrey’s decision to name baby Ember as such.

“To [sic] bad she is named after a dying fire,” the follower said. “It’s not cute it’s sad. Beautiful baby though.”

A few fans took offense at what she said, which they described as harsh and unnecessary.

“What an unnecessary comment,” miriam_cpa said. “What people choose to name their children is a personal choice. It’s best to keep unkind thoughts to yourself.”

The critical follower defended herself from a couple of other fans who called her comment harsh and negative. She said she was only stating a fact and told the others that they were ignorant for not knowing that the dictionary meaning of Ember is “dying fire.”

The follower is only partly correct, however. Ember is not actually the dying fire but only a part of it. Merriam-Webster describes ember as the glowing fragment or the smoldering remain of a fire. In other words, ember is the still burning coal or wood in the dying fire.

An ember can rekindle a fire if it is not extinguished properly. In fact, a forest fire can start from a mere ember. Based on this concept, ember can be an analogy of hope. An ember, used in a positive and poetic manner, may mean the only bright hope in a gloomy situation.

Depending on how a person looks at it, an ember may be more beautiful than the fire itself. As Stephen King pointed out in The Green Mile, “Sometimes the embers are better than the campfire. It’s strange, but it’s true.”

Jeremy and Audrey have already explained why they chose the name Ember Jean for their daughter. According to The Hollywood Gossip, “campfires and embers have a lot of significance” to Audrey and Jeremy’s relationship. In fact, Audrey stated that she fell in love with Jeremy by a campfire.

“We just love the name. It was beautiful, short, clean, unique,” Jeremy said.

Baby Ember Jean Roloff was born on September 10 and has since lived up to her name as Jeremy affectionately called her the “little fiery one.”