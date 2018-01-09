Scheana Marie Trusts Her Ex-Boyfriend More Than Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars

Scheana Marie proudly showed off Robert Valletta’s home on last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules. She had invited her friends over for a dinner party and Robert could show off his massive home. On the show, Scheana hinted that she was glad to be dating a man with money, and she claimed that she had known him for many years. So when she learned that Kristen Doute knew about Robert kissing another woman, she was shocked. But Scheana claimed that Robert isn’t a kisser and it wouldn’t make sense for him to make out with another person. As it turns out, Marie doesn’t trust what her co-stars have to say and she trusts what Valletta tells her.

According to a new tweet, Scheana Marie is now revealing that she doesn’t trust anything that Kristen has to tell her when it comes to Robert. She simply doesn’t believe that he would kiss someone else while they were dating, especially since she thought they were in love and planning a future together.

“I trust someone I’ve known for 12 years (Rob) more than any of these girls who heard a story and thru the game of telephone exaggerated it…,” Scheana revealed on Twitter, defending her ex-boyfriend and her own comments on last night’s episode of the show.

Since this episode was filmed, Scheana Marie and Robert have broken up. Even though they have known each other for years, it sounds like they didn’t date that long. After being together for a few months, Scheana appears to trust him more than what her co-stars say. While some of the rumors circulating on Vanderpump Rules are false, the majority of rumors turn out to be true. Kristen admitted that she didn’t see it herself but she’s convinced that he was making out with another woman when Scheana wasn’t around. Robert hasn’t spoken out about it himself, but it’s possible that he could have met with a friend and they kissed on the cheek. It’s also possible that it wasn’t even Robert and it was just someone who looks like him. Scheana is choosing to trust him instead of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

Scheana Marie is currently single, but it’s possible that she would get back together with Robert Valletta if he wanted to.