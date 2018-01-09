Farrah Abraham Trashes ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars By Calling Them ‘Trash Moms’ In Tweet Slamming MTV

Farrah Abraham often has a hard time letting things go. Despite her multiple attempts to walk away from MTV and the Teen Mom franchise, she still talks about it every chance she gets. Abraham has had a lot of ups and downs with filming for the network, and it looks like, after this season airs, she will be walking away for good. There is some debate over whether she was fired or quit, but the bottom line is Teen Mom OG will likely be a thing of the past for the reality star-turned-businesswoman.

Last night, an all-new episode of Teen Mom OG aired on MTV. Of course, Farrah Abraham was on social media providing her commentary about the show and her former co-stars. Recently, People reported she was spouting off at the mouth about the other people on the show. Abraham attacked Tyler Baltierra claiming he was gay, but not before also attacking his wife, Catelynn Lowell. Now, it looks like she is taking aim at all of the moms.

According to In Touch Weekly, Farrah Abraham tweeted about MTV and their shenanigans while also slamming the other moms by calling them “trash moms.” While it is very clear she is done with the show and has built up a lot of animosities, the other moms had nothing to do with what happened with Teen Mom OG. Fortunately, they are not bothered by what comes out of Abraham’s mouth. The bad blood has been around for a few seasons already.

It is unclear what Farrah Abraham plans to do without Teen Mom OG. She is running several businesses at the moment, and it appears the adult film industry is happy to have her around. Speculation swirled that she would return to MTV after their battle, but it looks like that is no longer the case. Abraham is also keeping her distance from her mother, especially with the wedding and what has transpired since then.

Watching @TeenMom @mtv I’m so happy I don’t welcome anymore of @MTV made up shit to help mention the other trash moms feel important lmao good luck @MTV #2018goals #Sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/DZoD9KB1x7 — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 9, 2018

Teen Mom OG is still airing new episodes, so Farrah Abraham will continue to be featured on MTV until the season ends. It is unclear whether or not she will join the “trash moms” for the reunion special that Dr. Drew Pinsky hosts. Fans are hoping she will attend if only to cause more drama.