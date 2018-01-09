‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Doesn’t Get Why Brittany Cartwright Stays With Jax Taylor

Stassi Schroeder doesn’t understand why Brittany Cartwright can’t bring herself to leave her cheating boyfriend, Jax Taylor.

During last night’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Stassi Schroeder was seen chatting with her former SUR Restaurant boss, Lisa Vanderpump, about attending a housewarming party at the home of the couple in the coming days.

“Brittany should be looking for a new apartment, not warming this one,” Stassi Schroeder told Lisa Vanderpump, according to a report from the Daily Mail on January 9.

Brittany Cartwright chose to stay with Jax Taylor, despite the fact that he cheated on her, and as they attempted to work through their issues during Monday night’s show, Cartwright learned that Taylor had also trashed her and their relationship to Faith Stowers, the woman who he cheated with. That said, Cartwright was again understanding of her boyfriend’s bad behavior and chose to stay with him again.

Also during the episode, Stassi Schroeder was seen chatting with Scheana Marie, who pointed out that because Brittany Cartwright hasn’t experienced life in Los Angeles without Jax Taylor, she likely doesn’t realize how good life could be without him.

Brittany Cartwright moved to Los Angeles from her home in Kentucky after meeting Jax Taylor in Las Vegas in 2015.

Stassi Schroeder knows first-hand how bad of a boyfriend Jax Taylor can be because she dated the SUR Lounge bartender for several years. As fans will recall, Schroeder and Taylor were together when Vanderpump Rules began but split after Taylor admitted to cheating on her.

In addition to cheating on Stassi Schroeder during their relationship, Jax Taylor later admitted to sleeping with her friend, Kristen Doute, who was involved in a romance with his friend, Tom Sandoval, around the same time.

Despite the messy end of their relationship, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder are currently friends.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, James Kennedy, and Lala Kent, tune into new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.