Selena Gomez Surprises Fans By Unfollowing Almost Everyone On Instagram

Selena Gomez is cleaning house in 2018. She has had a transforming year, one that made headlines over and over again. From the reveal of her kidney transplant to her reconciliation with Justin Bieber, Gomez has had a whirlwind couple of months. She is in her prime in the acting and music industry and letting go of people is what Selena feels she needs to do in this moment.

There are millions of Selena Gomez fans. Pages across social media have been dedicated to the actress, which is flattering to her. Everyone is able to connect with their favorite artist on social media, getting a glimpse into their lives through photos and videos. Gomez has been toying around with her Instagram account in recent weeks. Back in December, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress locked it down completely. Recently, she reopened it to the public.

It looks like 2018 is going to be an important year for Selena Gomez. She is growing and learning to let go of things that no longer benefit her life at this point. According to Us Weekly, Selena Gomez cleaned out her Instagram account by unfollowing a few hundred people. Currently, she is following less than a hundred accounts. Several of the people she unfollowed were actors she worked with and former friends who were in her circle. Gomez is still following Taylor Swift but opted to kick Demi Lovato to the curb. Fans are freaking out, especially because she let go of the Wizards of Waverly Place actors and the 13 Reasons Why actors as well.

Fans are anticipating big things for Selena Gomez in 2018. Last year was game-changing for the young star. Reconciling with Justin Bieber was the last thing anyone expected, but so far, things have been going well for the couple. Gomez seems to have a better grip on what she wants in life, and her focus now seems to be getting there by means of elimination. Her Instagram cleanup caught a lot of people by surprise, but she is doing what she feels is necessary. This may be the first step in a complete life transformation, and fans are excited to see what is next for the young star.