Heather Dubrow Issues Apology To Alexis Stone But Is It Too Late To Fix Pretentious Image From ‘RHOC?’

Heather Dubrow made headlines yesterday after she learned that Alexis Stone had done a transformation to look like Heather. When Dubrow learned of the transformation, she slammed the idea because she thought someone was telling her that she needed to get surgery to look better. However, fans were quick to call out Heather’s bad manners, telling her that she needed to stop and reevaluate how she reacts to things. Luckily, Alexis Stone didn’t take the insults too seriously and after learning about Stone’s work, Heather felt that she needed to apologize. On Instagram, Heather issued an apology, where she writes that she misunderstood the photo and that she’s thankful for what she now sees as a compliment. Dubrow came across as rude, mean and pretentious when she slammed the photo yesterday.

According to a new Instagram post, Heather Dubrow is now revealing that she’s apologetic but the artist didn’t write back on her social media post. Perhaps fans think that she hasn’t changed and she only apologized because she looked like a mean woman who can’t take compliments. Many Real Housewives of Orange County fans know that Heather is a special woman who likes things a certain way. She has walked out of scenes before when things got heated.

Alexis Stone had shared screenshots of Heather’s comments on Instagram yesterday but after her apology, Alexis deleted the screenshots. It sounds like Stone understood Heather’s apology and decided not to make a big deal out of it. None of her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars have said anything about Heather’s behavior, but viewers believe that she was just showing her true colors. Surely, this isn’t something that Heather wants to remember, as she felt embarrassed. She pointed out that she was “profusely” sorry for everything that she had previously said. Many of Alexis’ fans and Heather’s fans were impressed with the transformation and many felt that she should have been flattered or accepted the transformation with a sense of humor.

Heather Dubrow will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County next season but she may make some appearances, as she’s supposedly been filming with Tamra Judge.