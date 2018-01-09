Tori and Zach Roloff have been sharing some incredible photos and videos of their son, Jackson, who will turn one on May 12. On Tuesday morning, folks who watched Tori’s Instagram story got to see Jackson hitting a huge milestone. The adorable little one sat up on his own for the very first time!

Jackson was hanging out in bed with his mom and dad when Tori took a video of him sitting up without any assistance. Although there were plush pillows around him, Jackson wasn’t being propped up by anything. Tori and Zach could be heard cheering on their son, who is growing into quite the young man already. They are both so proud of their “mister, mister,” who has been such a joy to watch over the past eight months.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Tori and Zach’s posts lately, you probably know that Jackson is trying very hard to get around. He is starting to learn all about his body and how it moves and he has been getting super frustrated because he can’t exactly figure out how to crawl. Tori is constantly posting cute videos of Jackson trying to crawl, but he just hasn’t been able to get his body into a moving groove yet. Now that he is able to sit up on his own, however, crawling should follow right along!

Tori and Zach Roloff seem to love sharing Jackson with the world. Although Tori has been known to receive some not-so-kind comments from people who simply have to comment on anything they see that they don’t agree with (insert eyeroll here), there has been a ton of love sent the Roloff’s way, and that really makes up for it. Watching Jackson, who was born with dwarfism, grow and change has been so fun for so many fans.

A new season of Little People, Big World has been teased, but there hasn’t been a release date or an official announcement just yet. Many are excited to watch a new season because of Jackson — and because of the newest addition to the family, baby Ember Jean, who was born to Zach’s brother, Jeremy, and his wife, Audrey.