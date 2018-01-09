Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Gets Heated Over Leaked Audio

Jax Taylor avoided destroying his own relationship by cheating and saying he would “never marry” Brittany Cartwright, but will he ultimately destroy another?

Although Jax Taylor’s girlfriend chose to stay with him after he shockingly slept with another woman and blasted their relationship in a leaked audio tape, Tom Sandoval may have trouble salvaging his own relationship with Ariana Madix after seemingly defending Taylor once Madix chose to expose the audio tape to Brittany Cartwright.

“Is that your judgement, Ariana?” Tom Sandoval is heard yelling in a sneak peek at next week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

While Ariana Madix pointed out that the leaked audio clip of Jax Taylor slamming his relationship with Brittany Cartwright wasn’t on her phone, Tom Sandoval didn’t want to hear it and said she should have put a stop to the tape being shared. Unfortunately, Madix wasn’t in agreement with her boyfriend at all and slammed him for attempting to take up for someone who had treated his girlfriend so horribly.

“Keep having Jax’s back you f***ing d***,” Ariana Madix yells back.

In another scene, Tom Sandoval is heard telling someone to take responsibility for their actions. Meanwhile, Ariana Madix, who seems to be seated beside him, tells Sandoval that she thinks they should break up.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship has remained intact, as fans have seen online, and luckily, so has Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s. Although the couple’s relationship was clearly tested by the decisions Taylor was making, Madix and Sandoval were able to work through their tensions and have continued to spend time with one another throughout filming on Season 6 and after.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have been dating and living together since the start of Vanderpump Rules Season 3. As fans will recall, the couple struck up a relationship with one another following Sandoval’s messy breakup from Kristen Doute.

