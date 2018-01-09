Pornhub Year In Review: What Were The Adult Entertainment Habits Of 2017?

There’s always a market for adult entertainment, and if the Pornhub Year in Review report is any indication, there’s no sign of this trend slowing down.

The internet’s top purveyor of instant gratification released its Pornhub Year in Review report this morning, and overall, they’re catering to more people than ever before.

In 2016, Pornhub served adult entertainment to 28.5 billion visitors, or an average of 81 million people a day.

With nearly 25 million searches performed on the site in 2017, that translates to nearly 50,000 searches per minute per day (or, 800 searches per second). For purposes of comparison, McDonald’s sells the same number of hamburgers per minute per day.

Pornhub users and content providers uploaded more than 4 million videos in 2017, translating to more than 3,000 petabytes. For purposes of comparison, that’s enough adult entertainment to fill up the memory of every iPhone currently in use in the world.

“Over the course of 2017 there were 120 million video votes on Pornhub of which nearly 80% were positive. That’s a million votes more than we cast in the last U.S. Presidential election,” they write.

The Pornhub Year in Review report also revealed some very interesting, and specific, searches based on region and other factors.

The study showed that, overall, more people than ever searched “porn for women” — an increase, according to the report, of more than 1,400 percent over the previous year.

Dr. Laurie Betito, sex therapist and director of the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center, credits the #MeToo movement and the Women’s March — amongst other feminist movements — for the rise of more female-driven adult entertainment.

“2017 seems to have been the year where women have come forward to express their desires more openly. From the “Me too” movement to prominent females the likes of Hillary Clinton and Nikki Haley on the world stage, women are feeling more empowered and they have found their voice. This is a sign of things to come.”

Finally, the Pornhub Year in Review took a look at some of the most popular stars of the genre. The top star of adult entertainment was Riley Reid, followed by Mia Khalifa and Lisa Ann, and Kim Kardashian came in at No. 4. (Last year, Kim Kardashian was No. 1, and Riley Reed was No. 3. Mia Khalifa has held on to the No. 2 spot for two years in a row.) The United States, the U.K., and India were the top three countries that enjoyed adult entertainment on the site.