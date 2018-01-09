Bo Scarbrough: Alabama Football Player Heard Yelling ‘F**k Trump’! Before National Championship Game

Bo Scarbrough, a running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide, could be heard shouting something that sounds quite a bit like “F**k Trump” before the national championship game, the New York Daily News is reporting.

The Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs were in Atlanta Monday night for the much-anticipated championship game, featuring two Deep South teams with an intense rivalry and a colorful history. Shortly after pregame warm-ups, as the Alabama players were walking back to the locker room, a Sporting News reporter caught Scarbrough shouting the obscenity.

You can watch and listen to the video by clicking here.

In fact, Donald Trump was at the game, drawing both applause and jeers and boos as he walked onto the field. Appearing on the field with a contingent of servicemen and -women for the national anthem, Trump held his hand over his heart, according to Fox News, occasionally singing the words and occasionally just patting his heart as the Zac Brown Band performed the song.

Scarbrough and the rest of the players, however, were not on the field at the time. Unlike the NFL, NCAA football players are generally not on the field during the national anthem, and instead take the field after the pre-game ceremonies are over.

.@POTUS joined servicemembers on the field for the singing of the national anthem at the @CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship game Monday. https://t.co/qTO5IM5fdW pic.twitter.com/1DJKWN16Os — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 9, 2018

Scarbrough, for his part, denies saying “F**k Trump!” In a tweet early Tuesday morning, the running back said that he was addressing the invective at the rival team.

If y’all really listen I said Georgia smh about y’all people in this world https://t.co/VXKFBk7Vnh — Bo Scarbrough (@starbo06) January 9, 2018

Further, he tells the Birmingham News that such behavior isn’t like him.

“I’m just trying to celebrate the win. Those type of words didn’t come out of my mouth.”

According to the University of Alabama’s football program’s online roster, Scarbrough is a junior. That means he’ll have another year at Alabama to build up his college football résumé before entering the NFL draft — if he decides to stay for his senior year.

So will his words come back to haunt him if/when he tries to enter the world of professional football? At this point it’s too early to tell. By comparison, Colin Kaepernick, who famously started the national anthem controversy by taking a knee during pre-season games in 2016, is now unemployed, due in no small part to the national anthem controversy. However, Kaepernick was an established player with middling career numbers at the time, not a red-hot college player with a national championship entering the draft.

Scarbrough’s Crimson Tide won the championship 26-23 in overtime.