Scheana Marie Offered To Quit ‘Vanderpump Rules’ To Save Her Relationship With Robert Parks-Valletta

Scheana Marie’s ex-boyfriend, actor Robert Parks-Valletta, revealed why they split up during last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

During the series’ after-show, Scheana Marie’s former partner was asked about the ongoing rumors claiming they broke up because she was moving too fast by host Andy Cohen. In response, Robert Parks-Valletta said that he and the reality star parted ways not due to her alleged marriage pressures, but due to the difficulties of having their relationship on a reality show filled with “savages.”

“They come after you and it’s really hard to have a successful relationship with those people coming at you and attacking you from all sides,” Robert Parks-Valletta explained to Andy Cohen of the Vanderpump Rules cast on January 8.

According to Scheana Marie’s ex-boyfriend, he doesn’t mind spending time with the Vanderpump Rules cast one-on-one. However, when the cast comes together as a group, they make it quite difficult to maintain a healthy relationship.

After hearing what Robert Parks-Valletta had to say, S.E. Cupp, the other guest of the night, questioned Scheana Marie about whether she would ever quit Vanderpump Rules to save her relationship. In response, Scheana Marie said that she had already offered to do so but noted that her ex-boyfriend “would never let” her do that.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta’s relationship seemed to be moving into overdrive when the new episodes of Vanderpump Rules first began. As fans will recall, Scheana Marie quickly began talking marriage after introducing her new boyfriend to her co-stars and even said that she and the actor would be able to wed as soon as her divorce from Mike Shay was finalized.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta began spending time with one another in late 2016, and one year later, the actor confirmed that they were no longer together in the comments section of one of his Instagram photos.

To see more of Scheana Marie, Robert Parks-Valletta, and their co-stars, including Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.