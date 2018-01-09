Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Ava Look Alike As She Applauds Time’s Up

This year, the Golden Globes after-parties seemed to be a family affair for many Hollywood stars.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Fuller House stars and close friends Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure danced the night away at the Netflix after-party at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. But instead of just bringing their husbands to celebrate the big occasion, the ladies opted to bring their look-alike daughters, Natasha Bure and Olivia Giannulli, to celebrate the Time’s Up movement. The mother-daughter duos all wore black to stand in solidarity with women who were victims of sexual abuse.

It seems as though Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon had the same idea as her peers. Yesterday, Witherspoon took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself, co-star Zoe Kravitz, daughter Ava Phillippe, and Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard at an after-party. Like the majority of celebrities who attended the Globes, the women all wore black as they posed for the photo op.

One thing that Reese’s 11 million-plus followers just could not ignore was the fact that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava are basically mirror images of each other. In fact, many fans thought that the two looked more like sisters than they did mother and daughter.

“Mom & daughter, twins…”

“It’s insane how much you and your daughter look alike!! Stunning!!” another fan chimed in.

But it wasn’t just the photo with her daughter and friends that captured the attention of Reese’s followers, it was all of the other pictures in the series of photos and the message in the photo caption that really had fans buzzing.

Along with the photo of the foursome, the Golden Globe-nominated actress also shared a series of other pictures from the evening including one with her Big Little Lies co-stars kissing their Globes as well as one with Oprah Winfrey.

The 41-year-old beautifully captioned the series of photos.

“I will forever remember this magical night, surrounded by radiant, strong women. Sisters, daughters, friends, mothers – all with such purpose, talent, wisdom and mission. #GoldenGlobes #WhyWeWearBlack #Timesup”

In less than a day of being posted, Reese’s photos earned over 305,000 likes as well as over 1,200 comments. Reese’s friend and Golden Globe winner Laura Dern and Reese’s daughter Ava even took time to comment on the photo, simply putting black heart emojis to stand with Reese.

Many of Reese’s fans applauded the star for taking a stand for women and raising awareness for such a serious issue.

“You’re a inspiration…thank you for your fight.”

“This is why I follow you. Supporting all women is so important,” another commented.

According to E! Online, you can catch Witherspoon in Big Little Lies Season 2 sometime in 2019.