How Kylie Jenner Allegedly Gained ‘Nearly 60 Pounds’ During Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has yet to officially confirm her pregnancy to the world, though sources are claiming that the star isn’t exactly having the best time right now as she prepares for the birth of her first child and has allegedly gained “nearly 60 pounds” over the past few months as a direct result of her pregnancy.

According to a new report by Radar Online, Jenner has, understandably, been eating a lot since she found out she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott last year and really isn’t feeling comfortable with her body right now as a result.

An insider alleged to the site this week that Kim Kardashian’s little sister has supposedly “been eating non-stop and has gained a tremendous amount of weight” recently, but she hasn’t been sticking to a healthy diet or exercise routine like big sister Khloe Kardashian, who’s also pregnant with her first child.

“She is not eating healthy either so it is not making her situation any better,” claimed the site’s insider of Jenner’s supposed weight gain, alleging that big meals and snacking is what’s caused Kylie’s body to change so dramatically.

The site’s Kardashian source then went on to add that the reality star is “always hungry” lately, which is a pretty common symptom for expectant moms, but she doesn’t like that her body isn’t the same as it used to be right now.

“Kylie hides her figure in oversized clothes because she does not want to deal with the sight,” said Radar Online’s source of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Despite Jenner’s alleged worries about her weight, the outlet is claiming that her famous family members are rallying around her and urging her not to focus so much on her body as she awaits the birth of her first child later this year.

Allegedly, the Kardashian and Jenner clan have told Kylie to “calm down” when it comes to her reported fixation on her weight gain but claimed that the 20-year-old still “cannot wait to get this baby out” so that she can head back to the gym and get her body back.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

While Kylie hasn’t responded to the latest report claiming she’s gained close to 60 pounds while pregnant, nor has she spoken openly about her pregnancy at all, this isn’t the first time it’s been reported that the star has stepped away from the spotlight because she doesn’t want to show off her body right now.

People first reported back in November that Jenner was feeling increasingly self-conscious about how her body looks while pregnant, claiming at the time that insecurity about her looks is something the Life of Kylie star has struggled with even before she became pregnant with Travis’s baby last year.

“Her body is changing and she’s very self-conscious about it,” said People’s Kardashian source at the time. “She’s always been insecure that she’s not as curvy or pretty as her sisters.”

The site also reported that Kylie’s baby is a little girl, thought to be due sometime in February.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Life & Style also alleged that Jenner has been feeling insecure about her pregnancy body as of late, claiming in December that she’d gained around 40 pounds over the past several months.

The outlet also reported last month that the Kardashians, including sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, have allegedly been telling Kylie that her supposed weight gain isn’t as bad as she thinks and that she should embrace her body.

“They all keep telling her she looks great, she doesn’t trust them,” said an insider of Kylie’s mentality regarding her pregnant body despite her family’s kind words. “She thinks they’re just saying that so she doesn’t feel awful.”

Jenner hasn’t publicly commented on the reports regarding her alleged weight gain.