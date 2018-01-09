President Trump Reportedly ‘Chronically Unfaithful’ To Melania Trump

Michael Wolff’s controversial book, Fired and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, is raising new questions about Donald Trump’s marriage. In the latest revelation, Wolff claims that Trump has been “chronically unfaithful” to First Lady Melania while in the White House. How has Trump responded to the latest round of allegations?

Inside Trump’s Marriage

According to Newsweek, Wolff blasted Trump’s marriage from multiple angles in his new book. The author writes that Trump repeatedly referred to Melania as his “trophy wife” in front of friends. He also reportedly took pleasure in regularly bedding the wives of some of his friends.

Wolff also claims Trump and Melania would spend days without seeing each other inside Trump Tower in New York and that Melania really didn’t care about her husband’s ambitions. When Trump shockingly won the presidential election, Wolff says that Melania broke down and cried because she feared her life would never be the same.

Trump And Melania Spend Time Apart

Wolff also claimed that Trump’s close friends were perplexed by his relationship with Melania. According to Marie Claire, Wolff says that the couple’s friends took notice of how little time they spent together and wondered how they made things work.

The author revealed that, despite living in the same mansion, Trump and Melania would go days without seeing each other and didn’t mind the lack of communication. That living arrangement changed when Trump became president and Melania was forced to move to Washington. This is one reason why Melania was reportedly sad with the election results.

Melania Blasts The Book

Breitbart reports that Melania has officially responded to the explosive claims in Wolff’s book. In a statement released by Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephani Grisham, the first lady slammed the accusations as being false and assured everyone that her marriage with Trump is healthy. Melania also said that she fully supported Trump’s run for the presidency and was thrilled when he won the election.

“The book is a work of fiction. It is a long-form tabloid that peddles false statements and total fabrications about Mrs. Trump. In short, it’s irresponsible and yet another ‘journalist’ looking to profit off the Trump family and this administration,” Grisham shared.

"They're liars." Michael Wolff, author of the bombshell book "Fire and Fury," says White House staff aren't being truthful about the access he was granted https://t.co/u8QJ99q5LN pic.twitter.com/gRMgTGNvBa — CNN (@CNN) January 9, 2018

Trump Says Wolff Is Full Of Lies

Trump has also addressed Wolff’s book and assured all Americans that none of the allegations are true. In a series of posts on Twitter, Trump bashed Wolff’s reputation as a journalist and said that he never had contact with any members of his administration. He also criticized his former strategist, Steve Bannon, for collaborating with Wolff on the book. Although Trump denied the allegations, he did not say anything about the rumors of infidelity.

While Trump and his family put up a united front, Grisham later added that Trump and Melania will address the rumors in their own time. Until then, the two are focused on running the country and raising their family. As far as Wolff is concerned, he admits that elements in his book are based on a “looseness of the truth,” though it isn’t clear which portions of the book are fabricated for the sake of the story.

Despite all of the negative claims about her marriage, Melania Trump remains popular, though her course for the next three years remains uncertain.