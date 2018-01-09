343 Industries Indirectly Shoots Down ‘Halo 6’ 2018 Release Rumors

A 2018 release date for 343 Industries’ highly anticipated first-person video game sequel Halo 6 has recently been the topic of discussion for a lot of hopeful fans ever since the year started. However, the studio has now hinted that this may not be the case after all as they are still working on a number of other surprises that will be released throughout the year. In a recently published blog post, 343 Industries indirectly informed its fans that they probably won’t be seeing the release of the sixth main entry in the popular franchise anytime soon.

“2018 has arrived and with it, the promise of new fun times to be had and adventures to be embarked upon. No, not those adventures, but plenty of exciting ones regardless – some which might surprise you more than others.”

While the community manager responsible for the blog post had mentioned the promise of “new adventures,” he was also quick to clarify that it wouldn’t be “those adventures,” seemingly referring to the main Halo titles. This, of course, doesn’t come as a surprise for most as there has been a consistent two-year gap between the release of the games in the original trilogy and even longer for the subsequent games. There was even a one-year delay in the actual release of Halo 4 following the debut of its first trailer and a full two years for Halo 5: Guardians.

‘Halo 5: Guardians’ launch at 2015 E3. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Based on that fact, there may still be a possibility that 343 Industries would be making a big reveal at the upcoming 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo or at a different trade show within the year. This may lead to the announcement of a 2019 release date for Halo 6, with more details about the game to be revealed throughout the year. A 2019 release date would make a lot of sense, given that Halo 5: Guardians originally hit the shelves in 2015. The latest game also received its last major update back in November of last year.

As of the moment, the studio is still keeping all the details about the game under wraps, but they have at least confirmed that it is well underway. Community manager Brian Jarrard previously revealed in an interview that they really just want to give the development team enough time to create the next big FPS experience. Jarrard also confirmed that the game will support split-screen gameplay. Microsoft is expected to fully take advantage of its latest gaming console, the Xbox One X, and all of its capabilities. This means that the upcoming game will likely be available in full 4K resolution, which should come in handy when utilizing the upcoming game’s split-screen feature.