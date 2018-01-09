‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Blasts Brittany Cartwright In Audio Recording But Faces No Repercussions

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright came to blows during Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 after shocking audio confirmed that Taylor had said he would “never marry” Cartwright.

Just weeks after a previous episode featured Jax Taylor admitting to cheating on Brittany Cartwright with their co-star and friend, Faith Stowers, Cartwright was exposed to an audio clip of her boyfriend ranting about their relationship and stating that, despite his past comments about getting married, he had no actual plans to settle down.

“You’re a piece of f*****g s**t!” Brittany Cartwright said after hearing the recordings. “You deserve to rot in Hell. Get the f***k out of here!”

Brittany Cartwright’s co-stars allowed her to listen to the recordings during a house-warming party at her and Jax Taylor’s home. However, after a brief outburst, things between the controversial couple settled. They are currently spending time with one another in Michigan, where much of Taylor’s family resides.

Jax Taylor’s girlfriend vowed to kick him to the curb after learning he had cheated on her with Faith Stowers, but in the end, she wasted no time taking him back. Then, after his shocking comments against her during last night’s episode, Cartwright again told him to leave their home. Still, despite her ongoing claims of having standards for her partner, Cartwright appears to have none.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Dec 23, 2017 at 7:53pm PST

Since quickly welcoming Jax Taylor back into her life after his ongoing bad behavior, Brittany Cartwright has faced major backlash online from fans who feel she has no self-respect. Others have accused her of dating Taylor only to remain famous and relevant on Vanderpump Rules.

While Jax Taylor claimed he would “never marry” Brittany Cartwright just months ago, the couple was seen visiting Cartwright’s ideal wedding venue, the Castle Post, at the end of last month. That said, Cartwright is still not engaged to her cheating boyfriend.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, James Kennedy, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.