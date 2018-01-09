Erectile Dysfunction Gel More Potent Than Viagra Contains Explosive Ingredient

Erectile dysfunction has long been a problem for some men, especially older ones. However, scientists continue to work on providing a solution to make sex more enjoyable for men who suffer or are at risk for impotence. While Viagra is a common go-to medication, science has just found a more potent alternative containing nitroglycerin that should help men achieve a more “explosive” performance in bed.

The Cleveland Clinic states that about 52 percent of men suffer from erectile dysfunction. Forty percent are men in their 40s and 70 percent are in their 70s. Now, doctors in U.K. are creating a remedy in the form of an erectile dysfunction gel that guarantees a positive result within 10 minutes. A trial involving the gel showed that it is 12 times more potent than Viagra. The trial, conducted by researchers at the University College London Hospitals, found that seven out of 10 cases of erectile dysfunction were resolved using this gel.

Doctors performed the trial on 220 men with erectile dysfunction. Half of the group received the nitroglycerin-containing gel while the other half received a placebo. The study found that 44 percent of the participants had erections within five minutes. Seventy percent of men achieved erections in less than 10 minutes. To compare how fast this promising gel is, Viagra and other anti-impotence pills take 30 minutes to an hour to take effect.

Nitroglycerin is an oily liquid known for its unstable nature. In its purest form, it’s highly explosive. Physical shock, such as dropping a bottle containing this substance, will cause it to explode. In the case of this new trial, nitroglycerin has proven to be another important medical ingredient. The erectile dysfunction gel only has small quantities of nitro, so there is no risk of using too much of it to cause burns or explosion.

imtmphoto / iStock

The rub-on gel releases nitric oxide gas, which will dilate tiny blood vessels, thereby improving blood flow to the penis. Nitroglycerin has long been used in medicine as a potent vasodilator, addressing different heart conditions like chest pain brought about by angina, according to Science Direct. Nitroglycerin is also made available in sprays, patches, and sublingual tablets.

Consultant urologist David Ralph explained to The Sunhow promising this new gel can be.

“Potential advantages include potential for a fast action and ease of use. Their use could be incorporated into sexual foreplay, increasing the level of intimacy between couples.”

Participants of the trial reported only mild side effects, with one out of 13 experiencing headaches. Doctors say that they can improve the formula, which should make the gel deliver better results. They are also planning to conduct more trials and make the gel available hopefully by next year.