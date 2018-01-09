Celine Dion Straddled By Stage Crasher During Scary Moment On Stage In Las Vegas [Video]

Celine Dion is proving that she’s a true professional every single time she hits the stage despite a scary encounter with a stage crasher during a recent concert in Las Vegas. Footage recently captured by concertgoers shows a female fan rushing up to the star on stage before getting a little too close to her during one of her recent residency shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

It’s thought that Celine initially invited the fan to join her on stage, though the moment quickly turned sour as security jumped in after she attempted to get too familiar with the “My Heart Will Go On” singer during the January 5 show – even trying to straddle her by lifting her right leg up to the star’s hip.

But while the moment could potentially have been much worse for the star, Celine, fortunately, kept her cool during her encounter with the fan – who appeared to be pretty intoxicated in footage shot by concertgoers and uploaded to YouTube – and took control of the situation.

“Let me tell you something. I’m glad you came up onstage tonight. I thought you just wanted to come closer to me,” Dion told the stage crasher, per Entertainment Tonight. “But you know what, I’m glad you came closer to me.”

The singer then attempted to downplay what could have been a very dangerous moment for her as the overzealous fan lifted her leg and appeared to try and hump her during the concert, as Dion started to sing the theme to Barney and Friends.

After seeing the woman trying to get a little too familiar with the mom of three, Celine’s security team quickly rushed the stage to remove her before the fan scathingly hit back at the security guards, “Don’t touch me!”

Staying calm, Dion then asked the fan to look her in the eyes as she asked her to “make a change” for 2018, seemingly encouraging her to stay sober for her children after she appeared heavily intoxicated.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“You know what, we’ve got something in common,” Dion said as security looked on. “We’ve got babies that we love and we’re going to fight for them.”

Keeping things incredibly professional, the singer then embraced the woman in a huge hug before asking her security team to leave so that she could escort the fan off the stage herself. Celine led her away by the hand.

Dion then jokingly lay on the floor after the scary encounter before telling the crowd after the lady finally headed backstage, “Some people go through a lot and some people need to talk.” The superstar then thanked concertgoers for their patience as she dealt with the overzealous fan.

She then added that she didn’t know the lady who rushed the stage, but sweetly noted that she “loves” her.

Shortly after the encounter, it was confirmed that Celine would not be performing her next scheduled show the night after the incident on January 6. A statement posted to her official Twitter account confirmed that she’d been ordered to rest up by her doctor.

It’s not clear if her show the night before had anything to do with her decision to pull the plug on her Saturday night show, though Celine is expected to resume her Las Vegas residency concerts tonight (January 9).