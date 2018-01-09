Robert Pattinson And Emma Watson Are Reportedly Dating And Texting

After dating Kristen Stewart for a couple of years, Robert Pattinson seems to have fallen in love with another co-star – and that is Emma Watson whom he has worked with in the Harry Potter series. Fans of the J.K Rowling movie adaptation were thrilled to see the stars who played Hermione Granger and Cedric Diggory reunite at the 2018 Golden Globes where they presented an award. The rumored couple looked great in a matching black ensemble.

Robert and Emma are both currently single, which means that there won’t be any problem if they pursue a romantic relationship. The 27-year-old actress broke up with her boyfriend William “Mack” Knight less than two months ago, while the 31-year-old actor ended his engagement with FKA Twigs a couple of months ago.

According to In Touch, Robert Pattinson and Emma Watson have been texting and secretly going out on dinner dates in Los Angeles and London. The rumored couple has been friends since 2005, and they reportedly have so much in common. An insider claimed that they always had chemistry and shared the same sense of humor.

The closeness of Pattinson and Watson may have been the reason why some people suspect them of dating. The former co-stars have been romantically linked for years, even before when the British heartthrob was still dating Kristen Stewart. However, the Beauty and the Beast actress was quick to dismiss the romance rumors.

Junko Kimura / Getty Images

According to Daily News, Emma insisted that Robert is just a good friend when asked if sparks ever flew between them. She did say that he is a super-nice guy and that’s why girls love him. The brunette beauty also admitted having a great time working with him but made it clear that they are just friends.

This interview happened back in 2009 so a lot of things have changed over the years, and the two have been in different relationships. Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson both prefer keeping their love life away from the public so it isn’t surprising if the two are actually dating as what some reports claim.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Paris-born actress explained why she never talks about her boyfriends. She reportedly hates for anyone that she was dating to feel like they were in any way part of her film or an act because that’s how she thinks it goes in Hollywood.