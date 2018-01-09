Danielle Stislicki’s Aunt Gets Heartwarming Tattoo Of Cat To Honor Niece Who’s Been Missing For Over A Year

Although Danielle Stislicki has been missing for over a year, friends, family, and supporters have not given up hope she will be found. The missing woman’s aunt recently posted a heartwarming image on social media, featuring a tattoo she obtained to honor her niece.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, last September, a photo was posted on the Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page that showed Danielle’s cat, Adelaide, patiently sitting by the window as she waits for the Michigan woman to return home.

Millie Paliewicz, Danielle’s aunt, thought a tattoo of Adelaide and the cat’s continuing devotion to Danielle would be a great way to “honor” her niece. There is a moving photo of Adelaide by the window along with an image of Millie’s new tattoo. She notes in the post that the “tattoo includes a star in the window” for both she and Adelaide to wish upon, hoping Danielle returns so “justice” can be had and any questions that remain will be answered.

Recently, there has been little news regarding Danielle’s case. However, Floyd Galloway Jr., 30, a person of interest in her disappearance, was sentenced to prison after taking a plea deal in an unrelated case.

Galloway’s plea deal means he will spend from 16 to 35 years in prison for pleading guilty to kidnapping and assaulting a female jogger, according to CBS Detroit. In exchange for his plea, a charge that involved attempted murder was dropped.

The jogger attack for which Galloway has been sentenced took place in September 2016, only three months before Danielle disappeared after leaving her workplace. CBS Detroit reports the jogger was on a Hines Park bike path when Galloway attacked her. She was able to escape his grasp as he demanded sex and attempted to strip her of her clothing.

Authorities have announced publicly that the DNA in the jogger attack and that found in relation to Danielle’s case are a match.

Galloway was once employed as a security guard where Danielle worked.

Galloway has yet to be charged with any crime related to Danielle.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown, wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website, it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,940, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,940.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.