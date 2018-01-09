Jared Kushner: The Net Is Closing On President Trump’s Son-In-Law And It’s Not Just Mueller

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is at the center of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump election campaign and Russian efforts to influence the result of the 2016 presidential election. However, it now seems that the Mueller investigation is far from Kushner’s only worry. Numerous reports are now claiming that Kushner’s business dealings are also under the spotlight by the Securities and Exchange Commission and prosecutors for New York’s Eastern District.

Anyone who has followed the twists and turns of the Mueller investigation will be aware that four members of Trump’s campaign and transition teams have already been indicted. When President Trump’s former national security advisor, General Michael Flynn, was indicted, court papers showed that he claimed to have been under the direction of a senior Trump official when he made contacts with Russia. That senior official was widely reported to be Jared Kushner.

Mueller was rumored to have sufficient evidence to indict Kushner but to date, no indictment has been forthcoming. It would seem that Mueller may have good reasons for delaying Kushner’s indictment. One explanation appears to be that Mueller is not the only one looking deeply into Kushner’s business dealings in Russia and Israel.

According to The Hill, a Flynn confidant has confirmed that Jared Kushner was that senior member of Trump’s team. Kushner, it is alleged, directed Flynn to lobby foreign governments in an attempt to undermine a United Nations resolution condemning illegal Israeli settlements.

Truth: Jared Kushner and @EricTrump were joint deputy campaign managers to @realDonaldTrump. Nobody else. Not one person made a decision without their approval. Others just took credit for this family’s amazing ability. I’m done with all these lies. They will be embarrassed! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 5, 2018

As reported by the Washington Examiner, a former aide to President Trump, Brad Parscale, didn’t help Kushner when he took to social media to say that no one in the Trump campaign made a decision without the permission of Jared Kushner and Eric Trump. If that is the case then it seems clear that Kushner and Eric Trump had a hand in directing Flynn’s contacts with Russia.

Jared Kushner’s Business Dealings Are Under Scrutiny

The Huffington Post reports that Kushner’s business dealings in Israel are under scrutiny over conflicts of interest. It has emerged that an Israeli firm paid Kushner some $30 million shortly before he undertook a diplomatic mission to Israel. The allegation is clear, Kushner is using his status as a senior advisor to President Trump to further his business interests.

Jose Luis Magana / AP Images

As reported by Time, Kushner is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and prosecutors for New York’s Eastern District over the controversial EB-5 visa program. The visa program allows wealthy foreigners to gain a green card by investing in American companies. It is alleged that Kushner’s real estate companies received investments and loans from foreigners, and the SEC is believed to be examining the legality of those investments.

Kushner’s companies have been subpoenaed to provide information about those investments. In the past, the SEC has prosecuted developers for using the money from these investments for personal gain rather than the financing of development projects. The Mueller investigation is also believed to be looking into Kushner’s business dealings in Israel, Russia, and Ukraine. It seems that Kushner is at the center of a very complex web and that Mueller is following the money.

It would seem that Jared Kushner may be facing a very difficult 2018.