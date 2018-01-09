Happy Birthday Kate Middleton! This Is How Duchess Kate Is Celebrating Her Birthday

Kate Middleton is turning 36 on Tuesday. How is Duchess Catherine planning on celebrating her birthday, and what does she have to look forward to this birthday year?

According to Hello Magazine, who inquired with Kate’s deputy communications secretary, Kate is spending her 36th birthday out of the public spotlight.

“She will be spending the day privately.”

The magazine speculates that as Prince William has previously mentioned that their two children, “particularly George,” are good at arts and crafts, they may make their mother an original artwork to maybe hang on her refrigerator or near her desk. Perhaps Princess Charlotte will be making something at her new school that she began on Monday?

Kate also demonstrated her own serious talents as a photographer when she released new photos of the adorable Princess Charlotte before she went to her first day of school at Willcocks Nursery School in London. Kate has already been “commended” for her photographic “talent and enthusiasm” by the Royal Photographic Society. Surely she will continue to take more beautiful photos of her family in 2018.

Kate’s 36th year will certainly be busy, as a mother and as a royal. In late January and early February, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be continuing on their “charm offensive” through Europe.

This time they are visiting Sweden and Norway for two days in each country. There is no word on whether or not Prince George and Princess Charlotte will once again join their parents.

In April, the third royal baby is due. There has not been an exact date given, nor has it been announced if the baby will be a boy or girl. Kate has allegedly wished to have a home birth, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Reports say that she wishes to have a home birth because of “privacy.” Instead of giving birth and coming out of the hospital with Prince William and the baby to the flashbulbs of the media, Kate would like to be able to introduce Prince George and Princess Charlotte to their baby brother or sister in the privacy of their own home before going public.

April 29 also marks the seventh wedding anniversary of William and Kate. Well-wishers may want to send the couple copper or brass to celebrate this particular milestone.

Kate Middleton's most memorable fashion moments as she celebrates her 36th birthday https://t.co/Nx8uSu9fQq pic.twitter.com/ugcbjWa97H — Mirror Fashion (@MirrorFashion) January 9, 2018

Just as last year, May is going to be all about weddings. By this time, Kate should have given birth to the third royal baby, but there will not be a lot of extra time spent sitting around the nest and playing with the new baby.

Prince Harry is getting married to his lady love Meghan Markle and Kate is surely going to need to help her future sister-in-law with the preparing for Meghan’s foray into the royal family, and perhaps even with her wedding.

If anyone knows what it is like to go from normal to royal, it is Duchess Kate. Her insights will be invaluable to Meghan as she prepares for life as a royal.

Last year, when Pippa Middleton, Kate’s younger sister got married, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in their aunt’s wedding as page boy and bridesmaid.

Whether Meghan Markle will go the traditional British royal route with young girls as her bridesmaids, or if she will have her own friends in that role, all the options could be discussed between Harry and Meghan, with perhaps some sage feedback from Kate.

June begins a very busy period of public time for the royal family. There is the Queen’s birthday celebration Trooping the Color, and there is also Royal Ascot. Could this be Meghan’s first Royal Ascot? Will Kate prepare her for this very public outing?

Last year, the focus was on remembering Princess Diana, 20 years after her tragic death. What could be next for the Cambridges? At this time, no plans have been announced. Kate Middleton, and perhaps even Prince William, could take most of the rest of the year off to spend time bonding with the new royal baby. They also could be asked to travel to other European countries for a charm offensive.

#PrincessCharlotte is off to her first day of nursery school and #KateMiddleton took the most ADORABLE pictures: https://t.co/s3pLF8CUF7 — InStyle (@InStyle) January 8, 2018

No matter what is next, this year promises to bring more change to Kate Middleton’s life. Happy Birthday, Duchess Catherine!